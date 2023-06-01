Three NI artists awarded craft bursary worth £15k share how it’ll further their creative endeavours

Administered by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the Rosy James Memorial Trust Award was established in 2014. Originally from Belfast, local arts patron Rosemary (Rosy) had a lifelong commitment to the arts and following her death in 2010, bequeathed over £500,000 to help artists and craft makers pursue their careers.

The bursary assists professional craft makers in developing their careers with a £15,000 award to create a new body of work which would otherwise be unattainable without the funding. This year, the three awardees are ceramicist Eleanor Wheeler, glass artist Alison Lowry and sculptor John Rainey.

Eleanor Wheeler

“It’s important to reflect the local aspect of the work”

Eleanor Wheeler

Eleanor Wheeler’s specialism lies in designing and making large scale ceramic and brick sculptural features for public places, gardens and architecture. Some of her artwork can be viewed at the Gas Works, Cotton Court and Mater Hospital.

“The bursary will extend my practice as an artist by using different approaches to designing and making large scale architectural ceramics, combining the use of new technology with traditional making methods.

“It can be difficult to combine ceramics with other materials, but it enables me to make very large free standing forms that are robust enough for public spaces. I also use clay as a secondary medium to produce sculptural forms in cast reconstituted stone, concrete and bronze. This broadens the range of work I can undertake.

Drumglass pine cone as created by Eleanor

“I think it is very important to reflect the local aspect and location of the work. It must be site-specific to be appropriate for the space it is going into and people need to be involved in discussion in order to reinforce the sense of ownership of the work. It is also useful for people to meet the artist and have some insight into how the work is made. Sometimes the smallest piece of local information or throwaway comment can make the piece, giving it integrity and uniqueness.

“Ceramics is one of the most awkward materials to work with. Every job throws up different problems and challenges. If something can go wrong, it probably will. The bonus is if it all comes together and works out in the end. And I like working with clay.

“The size of my creations makes it more challenging. There’s a lot of problem solving and physically it is often hard repetitive work. It’s exciting when it’s finished and installed, looks good and everyone’s happy.”

See www.elfireceramics.co.uk.

Alison Lowry

“Glass is a unique art form”

Alison Lowry

Alison Lowry works from her studio, Schoolhouse Glass in Saintfield. The award-winning artist exhibits both locally and internationally and her work is held in several public collections. For the first two years of studying art, she opted for printed textiles alongside lens-based media, but it wasn’t until her final year that she decided to work with fused glass.

“The bursary will enable me to take the time to explore new ways of working with my chosen material-glass, and to also start to develop a new body of work.

“The arts as a whole — not just the visual arts — can reflect the society they exist within. Art — be it poetry, literature, film, music, or craft, can enable us to connect on an emotional level to sometimes difficult subjects and in turn this can develop an understanding, ignite debate and sometimes even instigate change.

Christening Robe (for Oisin), 2009, created by Alison. Image artist's own

“My exhibition (A)Dressing our Hidden truths, which is currently on display at the National Museum of Ireland Decorative Arts and History in Collins Barracks in Dublin, attempts to shine a light on Ireland’s most recent dark past — that of the numerous institutions that existed to incarcerate women and children in the 19th and 20th centuries in Ireland. Using artworks combined with survivor testimony I hope to offer a powerful insight into what thousands of survivors and their families suffered and why their fight for justice and the appropriate reparation is still ongoing today.

“Glass is a unique art form, though the skills to work with it are sadly in decline as universities over the UK and Ireland continue to close their hot craft departments due to budgetary restrictions. Even though we are surrounded by glass every day — in our windows and kitchens for example — its physical properties make it an extraordinary material unlike most others. Glass as a material can be hot and cold, transparent, or opaque, solid and liquid, fragile and strong. These contradictory characteristics mirror the human condition and its these qualities that I like to play with in my practise.

“Glass can be challenging to work with. It’s unpredictable and sometimes just seems to ‘do its own thing’ for no reason. But in a way that’s one of the things I like about it — that it fights back and doesn’t make it easy for you.”

See www.alisonlowry.co.uk.

John Rainey

“I get inspiration from the making process itself”

John Rainey

John Rainey works with sculpture and installation. He makes reinterpretations and remakes of familiar forms using both old and new methods of object making.

“The bursary will provide me with time and resources to develop my work with digital CNC milling of marble. This includes funding my participation in the Digital Stone Project residency for a month in Tuscany (June 2023), where I’ll be learning skills and techniques from experts in robotics and stone-carving. Following this I’ll be developing a series of new works using these techniques for public exhibition in Belfast.

“Much of my previous work has used materials like porcelain to imitate the qualities of natural materials like marble, so starting to introduce natural stone into this context represents a major development in my career.

Part of John's State Shift exhibition

“I studied in crafts and ceramics courses, which gave me a really good training in traditional skills — things like mould making and casting with ceramics. When I did my MA at the Royal College of Art in London I was introduced to digital fabrication technologies such as 3D printing, and I’ve developed a practice that combines these old and new ways of working. That involves a lot of back and forth between virtual and physical spaces in a way that feels quite representative of how technology has been embedded in our lives.

“I think it’s really useful to view these digital techniques as new tools that allow us to do new things, or rethink the way things traditionally used to be done. Tools have always been the way we work with materials and I think it’s important to see these new technologies in those terms, that we’re not replacing traditional skills and processes, but adding to them.

“It is really exciting when you feel like you’re exploring fresh territories and often that’s to do with developing those ways of combining old and new. One of the benefits of these technologies is that they significantly speed up parts of the process and allow you to produce new kinds of forms, but the traditional skills are still really essential for achieving refined results.

“I get inspiration from the making process itself and new ideas tend to form while I’m producing something else. The way materials behave and have their own agency can take work in new directions, and in that sense I view my work as a continuous dialogue with materials.”

See www.johnrainey.co.uk.