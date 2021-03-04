Three NI scientists getting to the heart of the matter

Coronary heart disease kills twice as many women in Northern Ireland than breast cancer - but three female scientists are at the cutting edge of research that will help to save lives. Linda Stewart reports.

‘I love improving care and innovating in new ways’

Dr Susan Connolly (49), originally from Navan and now living in Enniskillen, is a consultant cardiologist in the Western Health and Social Care Trust, and has co-authored a paper that showed that people taking placebos and statins experienced similar effects. She has two children Clara and William, both 6, and a dog called Harry.

"I've always wanted to be a doctor, and then when I started my medical career I knew immediately that I wanted to be a cardiologist," she says.

"Then when I started training, I knew I wanted to prevent cardiology. I used to get very frustrated when I saw patients in coronary care when their admissions were, for the most part, preventable. About 80% of heart attacks are preventable through lifestyle changes."

Dr Connolly has carried out research into the side effects of statins, which she describes as a "wonder drug" that can potentially turn heart disease into a disease that you can live with.

"With statins, heart disease is not necessarily a killer any more and we can manage it in the long term very successfully," she says.

"One in five people think they are statin-intolerant, but the percentage who are truly intolerant is probably a lot lower.

"There has been such a negative perception of statins in the media and on the internet, a perception that was disproportionate to the actual side effects. There is good evidence that negative news stories in the media contribute to people dropping their drug.

"That sort of reporting does have an adverse effect on patients who will benefit from statins and stop taking them."

The trial examined patients who believed they were statin-intolerant, giving them different regimes each month, including a statin and a placebo.

"What we found was that they experienced practically the same amount of side effects in the month they were taking the dummy drug. So it's not the drug that causes the side effects, it's the act of taking the drug," Dr Connolly says.

"After the study, about half the patients went back onto statins successfully."

Dr Connolly's passion for preventative cardiology took her to London to work on Euraction, a nurse-led preventative programme that proved hugely successful at helping people change their lifestyles.

"When I moved to Northern Ireland, in 2018 I secured funding to bring the programme to the Western Trust - it was called Our Hearts, Our Minds - and it was a multidisciplinary programme with nurses, dieticians, physiotherapists and psychologists," she says.

"It took patients who had had a heart attack and helped them to change their lifestyles for the better. The results had been unbelievable - the Northern Ireland population have really embraced it and people really buy into it. The comments we get afterwards would make you cry - they are so grateful."

When Covid hit, the team couldn't keep delivering the programme in the same way and it moved to a virtual platform, which has attracted a lot of attention because of its innovative approach.

Patients are issued with Fitbits to monitor their physical activity and metrics in real time, and that activity is reported on a dashboard that the cardiology team can use to message them directly.

"We're the first healthcare institute in the world to do that, to give the app to patients on their Fitbit which they're wearing all the time," Dr Connolly says.

If they get palpitations, which can happen quite often, instead of having to go into hospital to get it checked out, they can just open the app, measure the heart rhythm over 60 seconds and it tells them whether the rhythm is normal or not.

"The patients love it - it means they don't have to come near us. They don't want to come into the hospital with Covid around. That's what I love. I love innovating and improving care in new ways and then evaluating it," she says.

'My dream was to use stem cells to find new cures'

Professor Andriana Margariti (41) is originally from Greece and now lives in Belfast after many years in London. She is a professor at Queen's University Belfast in the Department of Vascular and Regenerative Medicine and her team has discovered a gene that increases the risk of blood vessel damage in people with diabetes. She is married to Edwin and they have a son, Raphael (6).

"I've always wanted to help others and being a scientist was my dream. I used to read medical books at a very early stage," she says.

"At 10 or 11 I had a clear idea that I wanted to be a scientist and discover treatments for patients. For lots of diseases there were no treatments, so even if you have the best clinicians in the world, if there is no treatment for a given illness, you can't help the patients and their families.

"I really wanted to be a scientist and be on the frontline discovering new treatments for diseases."

Professor Margariti did her PhD at King's College London on stem cells and cardiological disease and went onto become a lecturer at Queen's in 2013.

"I started my own group looking at the dream I had of using stem cells to find new cures and treatments for vascular disease and diabetes. There is a link because people with diabetes may develop problems in their blood vessels and this can lead to heart attacks and further complications," she says.

The three-year £264,000 research study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, discovered that blood vessel cells were dysfunctional in diabetic patients because there was a high level of a protein gene called QKI-7.

Around 74,000 people in Northern Ireland have coronary heart disease and around 19,000 of these people will also have diabetes.

Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of premature death in Northern Ireland and the single biggest killer worldwide, while adults with diabetes are up to three times more likely to develop heart and circulatory conditions.

"Identifying this gene has the potential to stop the damage to the blood vessels that causes the cardiovascular diseases and amputations," Professor Margariti says.

"It is a very important discovery. This will make a difference in the medical and scientific field."

The team also discovered that knocking down (removing) protein gene QKI-7 in diabetic mice resulted in restored blood vessel function.

"The blood vessels were able to regenerate and therefore stop damaging cardiovascular complications from happening. This also provided more evidence on how significant the protein gene QKI-7 is."

The team are able to use stem cells to create not only blood vessel tissues, but can also grow tissues for other organs, such as the brain and kidney, expanding their understanding of why such tissues might not function currently.

Professor Margariti says there were delays in this vital research as a result of the first lockdown when all experimental work had to come to a stop for around five months, but the team are back in the lab and working around the clock to make sure they can deliver their goals.

"It can be difficult to find a balance. Sometimes my son complains that I spend all my time in front of the computer," she admits.

"But I think when I have all this work, I don't say it's too much, because I really enjoy my job."

'Being a scientist you have to be very creative as well'

Dr Karla O'Neill (34), from Dungiven, is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Centre for Experimental Medicine at Queen's University Belfast investigating how cells in the human body can be used to heal damaged blood vessels. She is married to Kieran and they have two children, aged two and four.

"When I was growing up, I never really thought about being a scientist - I was really into art and did art A-level. It wasn't really until fifth year that I became really interested in biology," she says.

"But the art thing comes in handy - being a scientist you have to be quite creative as well in investigating things. It all came together in sixth form when I had a really amazing teacher that taught biology and had a PhD himself and was really enthusiastic about the subject."

Thanks to funding from the British Heart Foundation NI, her team has discovered that increasing levels of a protein known as NOX4 in a particular type of blood cell can increase the formation of new blood vessels. The findings have been published in the journal Cardiovascular Research.

"At the moment I'm working with cells which we obtain from donated umbilical cord blood. These cells can be used to heal damaged blood vessels and various problems by increasing the levels of this particular protein in the cells," Dr O'Neill says.

"This process could be used to treat many conditions associated with blood delivery to key organs, such as following a heart attack or diabetes and even some types of stroke. The process can feed into many different types of cardiovascular problem."

She describes the cells as stem-like, in that they are already destined to become blood cells, yet are still able to be grown and manipulated easily.

"Being able to manipulate these cells and make them better at producing blood vessels should have a massive impact on cardiovascular patients which are used in a clinical setting. For people that have diabetes, people that have vascular problems, people that have had a heart attack and have reduced blood delivery, the cells could be introduced and used to enhance the vascular system - there is so much potential," she says.

The research was delayed slightly by the outbreak of the pandemic and Dr O'Neill says it has become harder for the BHF as a charity to raise the funds needed for this work.

"It's really important that if people can donate, they really get behind BHF so that they can carry out this lifesaving research. Cardiovascular conditions and Covid come hand in hand and it's important at this time to get behind the research."

She says she loves working in STEM: "There are some amazing women scientists out there and the support is there if you go looking for it."

All three scientists are funded by British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland which currently funds £1.8m into research at Queen's University. Heart and circulatory diseases kill around 1,900 women in NI each year - around five deaths each day