TikTok influencer from Co Antrim who fought own drink and drug demons determined to help other addicts

A Newtownabbey woman who suffered from alcoholism and drug addiction for over 20 years is using the power of social media to help other people through recovery.

Lynsey Brown has more than 15,000 followers on TikTok, where she interacts with vulnerable people every day.

The 41-year-old from Rathcoole said: “For the rest of my life, this is what I want to do — help other addicts realise that they deserve a good life.”

Lynsey’s mother died when she was just four, and at 16 she started drinking heavily.

“My nanny and grandad took me and my sister in and they gave us a beautiful life,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I actually started drinking when I was 12, but it got really bad when I was 16.

“I was dating all the wrong people, started taking more control and my nanny threw me out.

“I became an alcoholic in my late teens and early 20s and joined the rave scene. I then started taking ecstasy four or five times a week, and alcohol basically every day for years.

“I was taking speed and all sorts of drugs to the point where I had spent half of my life on drink and drugs.

“I ended up with a heroin addiction.

“I got medication to come off that and I tried Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, but none of them really worked for me.”

Around three years ago Lynsey began getting into track running and also pursued a ‘mindset’ course run by Lurgan woman Kim Calvert, whose business specialises in mentoring others on how to improve their mental wellbeing.

“She is helping people all over Northern Ireland,” Lynsey explained.

“I practised what she told me to do every single day.

“Some days were good and some days were bad, but that combined with the running really did it for me, and I was a functioning addict for 20 years.”

Now she runs with Team Ireland and is even taking part in a Masters (over-40s) competition in Poland in March.

“I always thought: ‘I’m from a council estate, I was never smart enough to go to university, I’m an addict, I don’t deserve a good life’. I just wanted to blank it all out,” she added.

“I now want to use my knowledge in addiction, my knowledge in fitness and running, and my knowledge in mindset and how I’ve changed my life around to help other people do the same.”

Lynsey’s initial ambition is to try and visit local prisons to chat to inmates before they are released.

“A lot of those people, they get out and they get back into a bad cycle, doing drink and drugs again,” she said.

“I want to go in and talk to people six months or so before they’re released to help realise they don’t need to go back to that.”

While she believes that more government funding should be provided for mental health problems to help those with addiction issues, Lynsey also said more should be done to share the stories of people with “real-life experience”.

“It’s all well and good going to university and studying these things, or becoming a doctor, but those people know nothing about what it’s like to be an addict,” she said. “Addicts need to hear from other addicts who have been in the exact same position.

“I just hope I can get my name out around Northern Ireland to help those people.”

Between 2020 and 2021, nearly 3,000 people here with drug or alcohol problems approached services for help.

Official statistics last month showed there were 212 drug-related deaths in 2021.