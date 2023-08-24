Top 10 tips for becoming a champion speaker

The newly crowned Toastmasters International UK Public Speaking Champion, Anthony Garvey, shares his advice for acing that presentation or speech

Do you have to give presentations or speeches? Do you have a feeling of dread at the time one is approaching? If you want both you and your audience to enjoy your talk here are some tips from my experiences on my journey to becoming a champion speaker.

1. Visualising success To help you get into a more relaxed frame of mind imagine the audience reacting positively, see them smiling and applauding and run that image through your head a few times before you begin to speak.

If it is a live presentation, turn up at the venue early and greet the people who are attending as they come in. Then when you are delivering your presentation, look for the positive faces in the crowd who are wishing you well as you are speaking.

2. Getting to know your audience Who are you presenting to and what are they coming along to hear? If you are delivering a sales or investor pitch for example, do some research in advance on the people sitting across the table from you. By looking at their LinkedIn profiles, you can tell if they are interested in getting straight down to business to talk about facts and figures or if they prefer to shoot the breeze and get to know people first. This will allow you to adjust your presentation style accordingly.

If you have bad news to deliver in your presentation, get it out of the way early. And if you are presenting online, ask people to turn their cameras on, keep them on mute, but encourage them to ask questions and add comments in the chat.

Speaking champion Anthony Garvey

3. Remembering to pause Take the time to pause when you’ve said something really important in your presentation. Highlight those moments in your script in advance and when you deliver them, take the time to scan the room to ensure the audience is getting the message. Ask yourself what single sentence you would like the attendees to take away and remember from your presentation. Once you identify this key message, make sure you focus on getting it across effectively. Repetition is good here and don’t forget to pause after you deliver it to let it sink in! 4. Changing your approach Be prepared to alter your tactics during a presentation, particularly during a sales or investor pitch.

If you notice you are not connecting or people don’t seem as interested as you would like them to be, change your approach. Maybe you could ditch the slides and speak to the audience directly. Perhaps you could interact with the attendees more. Think on your feet and if you feel it isn’t working, do something differently.

5. Volunteering when speakers are needed Take every opportunity you can to practice and improve your public speaking and presenting skills. Volunteer to chair meetings for your local charity, sit on committees, attend conferences and speak up at work.

It is also worth watching and listening to other top speakers to pick up tips from them on how to improve. You can do this in person or online. Whether you enjoy speaking in public or not, the way to improve it is to do more of it.

6. Recording your performance Use your phone and record one or more of your practice sessions. Watch back and check your content, your eye contact and your body language. If there are elements you need to improve on, change them. If you are presenting online, practice in front of a mirror. Facial expressions are really important on the small screen, so keep them in check. Record the live session with your audience as well. That way you can review it afterwards. And as with so many things the more you practice, the better you’ll get.

7. Visiting a local Toastmasters Drop into a Toastmasters International club, either online or in person. Today you find over 16,000 clubs in 145 countries. Toastmasters teaches you how to manage your fear of public speaking, schools you in leadership and communication skills, helps you run meetings effectively, and encourages you to develop listening and evaluation (feedback) skills.

As a guest, you are welcome to turn up for almost all of these meetings, to see if the club you have chosen suits you. As a member, you are assigned a mentor to help you on your speaking journey, to achieve your communication and management goals. Although Toastmasters clubs frequently meet in person, the organisation has adapted and many clubs are now hybrid or online only.

8. Making use of the many benefits of water

Always have a glass of water nearby. It’s not just to keep you hydrated or to assist you in clearing your throat, but it helps you if you lose your way during your presentation. This happens to all speakers and when it occurs to you, follow this simple advice. Don’t apologise or even acknowledge it. Take a moment instead and have a sip of water. In those ten seconds or so, you will reconnect with your train of thought and get going again. And all the audience will see is a speaker having a drop of water. Avoid energy drinks, coffee, and of course, alcohol.

9. Preparing for a Q&A Many speakers work hard on their presentation, but they often forget about the Q&A session afterwards. You need to work just as hard on the Q&A session as you do on your talk. Try and anticipate what the questions might be and prepare some good answers. If you can, practice and prepare and refine the answers to these questions with a trusted colleague. If you are speaking live at a venue, it can also help to get the event organisers to ask the first question or two, especially if you agree in advance what they are going to ask.

10. Evaluate your performance It is always good to review your performance so take time to look at how you did after your presentation. Did you feel comfortable as you spoke? Did you connect with the audience? How could you improve when you present next?

Use your presentations as a learning experience and as an opportunity to grow and enhance your skills. It can also help to ask someone in the audience to give you private feedback after the event as an objective view is always useful. Ask them to tell you how you did and give their thoughts on what you can do differently next time on your own journey to become a champion speaker in your field.

Anthony Garvey DTM is the Toastmasters International 2023 UK Public Speaking champion. Toastmasters International is a not-for-profit organisation that has provided communication and leadership skills since 1924 through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 400 clubs and 10,000 members in the UK and Ireland. Members follow a structured educational programme to gain skills and confidence in public and impromptu speaking, chairing meetings and time management. www.toastmasters.org