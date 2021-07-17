Top plants to grow for midsummer magic

The bees (and birds) love to feast on summer’s most beautiful plants – here are some of the best to sow...

It’s a busy time in the garden — I’ve spent several long and enjoyable days pulling out weeds, deadheading, and planting up summer containers. We’ve had plenty of sunshine so I’ve been doing lots of watering too — mainly pots but also moisture lovers such as my tree ferns, astilbes and rodgersias. Midsummer is a hectic time of growth in the garden and it can be hard to keep on top of every job as well as taking time to enjoy the fruits of your labour.