Turkey earthquake: NI woman on how family are ‘freezing and too terrified to sleep’

Families have been living in tents and shelters like this one since the earthquake

A Northern Ireland woman has opened up about the conditions her Turkish husband is currently living in after a devastating earthquake hit the country over two weeks ago.

Jade Leigh Özbey and her husband, Hüseyin Özbey have been married for a year.

The couple are currently in a long distance relationship while they wait for Mr Özbey’s UK visa to formally come through.

Mrs Özbey regularly travels to Turkey to visit her husband and his family in Adıyaman.

“I go over to visit him often, I was actually meant to be going over soon, but I doubt that will happen now,” Mrs Özbey said.

Mr Özbey and his family are safe but are currently living in a tent, including his baby nieces, aged just five and seven months.

One of his nieces is also in need of medical assistance but the family are unable to get any medical supplies to the child.

Rescuers search through the rubble in Turkey for survivors

When the earthquake first hit, Mr Özbey assisted in the search and rescue operation, spending days going through the rubble trying to save those trapped underneath.

“I was so scared for him, I kept asking him to stop going into buildings and through the rubble because there were still shakes and I was scared he would get trapped, but he said to me, ‘This is my community and I need to help these people’,” Mrs Özbey added.

While contact between the couple is possible, initially Mrs Özbey had great difficulty getting in touch with her husband.

“He didn’t have great reception service in the immediate aftermath of the quake, so I was trying to ring him and I couldn’t get through. There was one point I couldn’t get in contact with him for several hours and I knew there were buildings constantly falling down.

“I was so scared that a building would fall down when he was in it.”

The Belfast woman was relieved when she was finally able to contact her husband, but after seeing his living conditions, Mrs Özbey felt she needed to directly try and help her husband and his family.

“I just wanted to go to him, I was looking up flights because I wanted to see him, but my friends said to me, ‘Look, what are you going to do, even if you fly in, you aren’t going to get to him, if the emergency services and supplies can’t get to them how are you going to get to him?’

“But I still felt I needed to do something for him,” she said.

Mrs Özbey is still shocked by how quickly the earthquake destroyed her husband’s home and town.

“I was face-timing him the night before, we were just talking normally, his wee niece was blowing me kisses, and now they have lost their home, they have lost everything,

“My husband just keeps saying to me, ‘I have my life, that’s all I need, I have my life’,” Mrs Özbey added.

Her sister, Jaime Fawcett, decided to set up a GoFundMe for her brother-in-law and his family in Turkey.

“A lot of my friends were messaging me asking how they could help and saying they wanted to send money, it was Jaime’s idea to set up a GoFundMe so my friends could donate. Initially it was just my friends, but now there are a lot of people I don’t know donating, everyone has been so generous,” Mrs Özbey said.

The GoFundMe page for her husband and his family has so far raised over £2,000 to help with transport costs and accommodation.

The couple are currently waiting for Mr Özbey’s UK visa, but he will not come to Northern Ireland until his family have settled in Turkey.

“We are waiting for the decision on the visa but even if he did get it then he won’t come over here right away, he has said to me that he is staying with his family until they get back on their feet,” Mrs Özbey said.

“I told him how much we had raised and he couldn’t believe it, he kept saying to me, ‘I will pay everyone back, once I can, I will pay it all back’, but I told him, ‘No, these people don’t want the money back they are trying to help, they want to help’.”

“The conditions they are living in are horrific, can you imagine living in a tent on the side of the road for over a week? It’s absolutely awful.

“And it’s the winter in Turkey now. I was there last winter and it was absolutely freezing. They are freezing and they are terrified, they don’t even want to take shelter under any buildings in case they fall.”

Tragically, Mr Özbey lost some relatives and friends in the earthquake.

“He searched and searched for people in the rubble for the first few days.

“He told me there are people they won’t ever find because after the first 24 hours, if the body hasn’t been identified it just goes into a mass grave,” she added. “It’s just awful, they are all traumatised, especially the wee children.

“It’s so scary how they can just lose everything overnight.”

In order to cope with the worry, Mrs Özbey is working hard to do anything she can to help her husband and his family.

Jade Leigh Özbey and her husband Hüseyin Özbey

“When I visit them, his family are always so welcoming and kind, they have helped me many times so I want to do anything I can to help them,” she said.

“They are really struggling, they aren’t sleeping properly, they are taking it in turns to stay awake. It’s his wee mummy who I feel sorry for because she doesn’t want to sleep at all. She just wants to look after everyone.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who donated. The money is going to help with transport and accommodation for my husband and his family. Anything we can do to get them to somewhere they can feel safe and get a decent night’s sleep is the most important thing.”