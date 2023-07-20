Tyrone woman hopes US violence against women prevention programme can be implemented in Northern Ireland

PhD student Nicole Devlin is engaging with a US programme in the hope of bringingabout change and stopping gender-based attacks in this country, writes Gillian Halliday

Tyrone woman Nicole Devlin was so moved by the killing of Ashling Murphy that she applied for a special fellowship to travel to the United States to learn more about a combating misogyny initiative that she hopes she can replicate here.

Nicole, a PhD student at Queen’s University Belfast, applied to the prestigious Churchill Fellowship to research the Coaching Boys Into Men programme, which is run by the US-based Futures Without Violence organisation.

The fellowship, which is a charity, accepts applications on a range of topics and supports UK citizens to follow their passion for change, through learning from the world and bringing that knowledge back to the UK. Together, their community of Churchill Fellows use their international learning to lead the change they wish to see across every area of life.

Natalie McNally

The scheme aims to help sport coaches engage with their athletes, to help prevent relationship abuse, harassment and sexual assault. While the initiative is global, it has never been established in Europe and Nicole says there are plans in place for a sports group in Belfast to engage with the scheme.

“It’s the only evidence-based violence-prevention programme that trains and motivates high school coaches to teach their young male athletes in healthy relationship skills and mental health practices and that violence never equals strength through 12 weekly discussions. By leveraging the power of sports, coaches and community partners, Coaching Boys Into Men can transform the culture of teams and communities,” she reveals.

The 36-year-old says she applied to the fellowship after the killing of Ashling, a 23-year-old Irish primary school teacher who was attacked and killed while jogging in Co Offaly last year.

Sadly, since then there have been the high-profile killings of Northern Ireland women Natalie McNally and Chloe Mitchell, as well as the recent sentencing of Thomas Rainey for murdering his wife, Katrina, by dousing her with petrol and setting her on fire in 2021. Rainey will serve at least 18 years behind bars.

Nicole says their deaths have left her feeling “enraged”.

Katrina Rainey

According to Women’s Aid, between 2019 and 2020 there were two murders with a domestic abuse motivation in Northern Ireland and all victims were female.

Northern Ireland’s femicide rate is among the worst in Europe.

Earlier this month, the NI Executive opened a consultation on a strategy aimed at ending violence against women and girls (VAWG), with a framework having been drawn up through engagement across government and wider society.

Over the past decade, 42 women have been murdered in Northern Ireland, which remains the only part of the UK without a specific strategy to deal with VAWG — a situation which Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister says underscores that the country has a distinct issue with the threat.

Keen to contribute to tackling the problem, Nicole was shortlisted from an initial 995 applicants to being one of 233 people who went through the interview process which was eventually whittled down to 140 people being awarded fellowships this year.

“Just a couple of months following my application, Natalie was killed,” says Nicole.

A Tyrone GAA supporter, Nicole then reached out to Natalie’s brother, with the Lurgan woman, who was pregnant at the time of her death, being remembered at a Tyrone versus Armagh match.

“I’ve met with Natalie McNally’s family and have been inspired by their ongoing campaign to bring about change,” she explains.

“They were very welcoming and they believe this [the programme] is very much needed.”

Nicole adds: “Women are not safe to do many things alone and this needs to change.

“I am passionate about women’s and inequality issues and I believe this programme has a genuine place in NI to bring about change and transform our societies and communities.”

Nicole Devlin (Pic: Peter Morrison)

Travelling to the US next month, the PhD student, who will return to her studies this autumn, will visit San Francisco, Las Vegas, Memphis and then Pittsburgh, where she will meet with a rape support group.

“Violence is often influenced by prejudice, and we know that early socialisation processes, particularly in young boys, can be harmful when we think of misogyny and violence.

“We teach young boys to man up, to be tough and strong.

“The phrase ‘boys will be boys’ is often used to justify behaviour such as pushing, shoving or other forms of aggression from young boys.

“The phrase implies that such behaviour is unchangeable and something that is part of a boy’s nature.

“Aggressive behaviour, when it does not inflict significant harm, is often accepted from boys and men because it is congruent with the cultural script for masculinity. We need to change these attitudes and behaviour from very early on if we are to see a cultural shift in tackling misogyny and reducing violence against women.”

Chloe Mitchell

Nicole explains her fellowship also ties into her academic work, saying: “[My PhD] is on social identities and intergenerational trauma — essentially ‘how the trauma of the NI Troubles has impacted social identities’.

“As part of my PhD proposal, I wanted to manipulate a variable of domestic violence, as there is lots of literature to suggest there is a correlation between it and the Troubles.

“However, I want to reinforce that, while the Troubles may play a small role in the causes of violence against women, it’s not the only cause.

“Other factors such as early socialisation processes and male role modelling play a more influential role in misogyny and violence against women.”

Once Nicole returns to NI, she hopes the pilot programme in Belfast will lead to engagement from the Department for Communities and that funding will be secured so that the programme can be rolled out to other organisations across Northern Ireland.

“It will take a long time [for positive change to happen], and it will take people in multiple organisations to get involved. We need to educate from early on before it is too late,” Nicole insists.