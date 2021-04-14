Ulster Hospital's Clinical Director of Plastic Surgery Stephen Sinclair: 'It's great to see patients coming back following a successful operation'

Stephen Sinclair is Clinical Director of Plastic Surgery at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald. He talks to Audrey Watson about his work reconstructing lives

It's a surprise to discover that Stephen Sinclair comes from farming stock. As a child he loved working with his father on the family's Co Antrim farm and actually wanted to be a vet. Yet today, the 57-year-old is a leading consultant plastic surgeon at the Ulster Hospital where he specialises in breast reconstruction for cancer patients.