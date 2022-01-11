Veganuary at Harry’s Place in Ballynahinch: ‘It’s true... as a vegan you really can enjoy sausages and burgers’
With meat substitutes improving all the time, Amy Cochrane looks at a Co Down social enterprise offering fully plant-based menu this ‘Veganuary’
Amy Cochrane
As the New Year’s resolutions, short-lived gym memberships, dry January promises and fad diets start to grind to a halt only a week in, a Co Down social enterprise is urging people to continue one certain foodie trend throughout the rest of the year.