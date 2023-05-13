Veteran Co Tyrone coach Harry McGuigan is still getting a kick out of judo after 60 years

Dungannon man (81) has 50 top flight fighters under his belt

Harry McGuigan with Brian McGilloway during the 34-year-old's most recent victory, after he beat three other black belts at the Northern Ireland Open competitions last month

Harry is pictured in 1963 after attaining his first judo licence

Since being introduced to the world of judo in the 1960s, Harry's club has always been one of the top three for high attendance numbers in the whole of Ireland

One of Ireland’s most seasoned judo coaches is celebrating his 60th year in the sport, and the 55th anniversary of his Co Tyrone club — the first judo establishment to open its doors in Northern Ireland.

Ren Bu Kan was founded by Dungannon man Harry McGuigan in 1968 and has recently produced its 50th black belt fighter.

Over the years, its members have harvested too many medals to count, with Harry estimating that thousands of people have come through his doors in almost six decades.

The 81-year-old is an award-winning judoka himself, and was the club’s first All-Ireland champion, alongside female fighter Avril Malley, in the early 1970s.

“There hasn’t been one year that we haven’t had at least one champion at the club, but normally it’s more than one,” Harry explained.

“One year — I think it was 2001 — we had 10 Irish champions within one day.”

Harry explained that he fell in love with the sport after moving to Hong Kong for a job as an assistant air traffic controller.

“I was very friendly with the Chinese boys that worked there and as I was boxing at the time, I had taken part in some competitions out there.

“One of the boys told me he took part in judo, but I didn’t know what it was. So, I went along with him to see it and I fell in love with it. I liked the physicality of it and it became my life after that. I was only 21 at the time.”

Harry McGuigan with family members at Ren Bu Kan

He went on to work in England for a while, and gained his first judo licence in 1963, but then fell in love with a girl he met during a trip home.

“I just had to get home to her, and I got married to Kathleen McDonald in 1968. That was the same year that we opened the club,” he explained.

Dungannon is an area filled with historical sporting prowess. It is a stronghold for the GAA, with successful Gaelic football, hurling and camogie clubs, and also has renowned soccer and rugby teams.

But, that never took away from the allure and popularity of Ren Bu Kan when it first opened in the town centre.

It was the collaborative brainchild of Harry and Brother Michael McKeown — known as Brother Lewis — who taught at St Patrick’s intermediate, now named St Patrick’s College.

Harry McGuigan wins World Masters Championship in 2014

Harry said it provided a great community aspect for locals of all denominations. Even when a car bomb explosion rendered the dojo unusable in 1974, covering the premises in glass and shrapnel, the founding fathers continued to relocate multiple times, and the club is now settled in the leisure centre.

And Harry reckons he would at least recognise the name of anyone that he’s ever coached, ranging from the youngest members, which can begin from the age of four, right up to adult newcomers, of which the veteran says there are plenty.

“Recently, I’ve had guys in their 30s and 40s starting. You can start at any age. I was still fighting up until about three or four years ago,” he explained.

“For people over 30, there’s masters or veteran competitions in age categories.”

Harry himself went on to become the 2014 World Masters Champion, whilst in his early 70s.

Brian McGilloway, one of the club’s black belt fighters that Harry has coached for nearly 30 years, said the first-place medal was ‘a monkey Harry had to get off his back’.

“He’s done it and won it himself. He said he’d a chip on his shoulder and he went out and won,” added Brian.

He said the impact the expert trainer has had on the local community has been “massive”.

“He’s more than a coach, he’s a friend and like a father figure too.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in Ireland, which is some going for a wee small town. There’s over 150 members, from youth right through to seniors.”

Harry McGuigan (81) coaching at Dungannon Judo club Ren Bu Kan

Harry is continuing to train many of his former fighters’ offspring, and is expecting some grandchildren to be en route too.

His passion for judo has never waivered, even throughout his own personal tragedies.

Harry’s wife passed away in 1999, aged 48, following a battle with cancer. Last year, his eldest daughter Séanna also died after being diagnosed with the disease in 2020. Séanna had been an Irish champion under her father in her younger years, alongside her sister Rosealla, who was an All-Ireland winner five years in a row. “Séanna’s two children, Niall and Eva — my grandchildren — I’d them at judo as well and they were both Irish champions on numerous occasions,” Harry explained.

In 2017, Harry became the first person ever in the history of Irish judo to be awarded a seventh Dan black belt; a merit which is only given to people who have contributed immensely to the art, its promotion and practice over a lifetime.

“I have enjoyed every minute of it, both as a coach and a fighter,” Harry added.