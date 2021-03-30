Video: Stunning Co Down home that’s not run of The Mill

Looking for a new house that is totally different from the rest?

The answer, my friends, is blowing in the wind.

Check out this fabulous former windmill in Killinchy, Co Down —yours for (at least) £625,000.

Not only is ‘The Mill’ a unique converted building — it also comes with its very own miller’s cottage.

And any sun-lovers among us will be delighted to know you can catch the rays on your own private lounger on top of this striking edifice.

Jess Brien, from Simon Brien Residential, said viewings have been in high demand.

“It’s not often a windmill comes on the market,” she said.

“Lots of people are interested in it and I have to admit that it’s pretty spectacular.

"The new owners did a huge amount of work to it.

"The Mill" in Killinchy is certainly distinctive.

“There’s plenty of space outside the building itself — not to mention steps up to the top of the mill so the new owner can sit up there on a sunny day if they fancy it.”

Dating back to the 1700s, ‘The Mill’ has been converted into a stunning family home by its current owners, while at the same time retaining its old-style character and charm.

This four bedroom property with a difference is spread over three floors.

There’s a cathedral-style entrance hall which leads up into the windmill, where you’ll find a handmade galley kitchen, drawing room, family/ dining room, not to mention a master bedroom with a luxury ensuite and a large walk-in wardrobe.

Bedrooms two, three and four are positioned within the miller’s cottage, along with a luxurious bathroom and great sized utility/ boot room.

Externally there are well stocked landscaped surrounding gardens, over two levels, which provide impressive lawn areas and mature borders planted in trees and shrubs.

There’s also an infinity timber deck with breath-taking views over far reaching farmland, large sheltered patio area with feature dry stone wall, summer house, greenhouse and a superb grass trail bordering the gardens with strategically placed bench seating to enjoy the all-consuming views.

The property is accessed via a tarmac drive, electric gates and ample tarmac parking courtyard which leads to a detached double garage with large storage space.

"The Mill" in Killinchy.

You’ll need deep pockets for this must-see property on Main Street, Killinchy, as it hit the market last Friday at ‘Offers over £625,000’, but the agent doesn’t expect it to linger too long on the For Sale list.

Ms Brien said property is “moving quickly” at present, buoyed by the working from home effect.

“We’re finding that most properties are generally going for their asking prices or over,” she said.

“People haven’t been going on holiday due to lockdown. They’re been saving so they can spend more money on the house of their dreams rather than settling for anything less.

“Also, with so many people now working from home, it’s very important for them to find the right property to suit their needs.”

The Mill sits at around 258 feet above sea level and overlooks the village of Killinchy and is situated within the Strangford Lough Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

There are further breath-taking views over a typical Irish drumlin landscape to the surrounding farmland of Co Down to Strangford Lough and islands, Ringhaddy, Mourne Mountains, Isle of Man, Newtownards peninsula, Belfast and Cavehill.