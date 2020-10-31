Voices of America: US citizens living in NI on next week's US presidential election

Mark Bain speaks with US citizens living in Northern Ireland and finds a groundswell hoping to witness change in the Oval Office

Speak to any American currently living in Northern Ireland and the same words keep coming up in conversation: division, fear, nervousness, bitterness, conflict.

The election to find the next President of the United States is like no other in living memory for how deep the divide has gone, butting through workplaces, friendships and families.

Though many Americans may live and work on foreign soil, there is no doubt it's still the country they call home.

They may be away from the political melting pot that is boiling up, but they are determined to add their own ingredients. They are more determined than ever to try to help their country heal the wounds they have seen played out on their television screens on this side of the Atlantic.

Paddy Power lists Joe Biden as 4/9 to take his seat in the Oval Office. Donald Trump is 7/4 - long enough odds in a two-horse race.

But data which looked at over 30,000 tweets directed at the two Presidential candidates, found that 63% of tweets originating in Belfast and aimed at Trump were of a negative sentiment, while 68% of tweets originating in Belfast and aimed at Biden contained negative comments. Trump, it seems, remains a little more popular. Go directly to Americans who live here, and who are still eligible to vote in the US, and a different picture starts to emerge, however.

Karla McDermott (44), originally from California, lives in Newtownabbey with husband Mick who is manager of Glentoran.

"It's been an exciting election for us as my two daughters, Kali and Kiera, have just voted for the first time as well. I just hope for the country's sake there's a change in administration. We can't have another four years like we've just seen. I didn't vote for Trump last time, but was willing to accept him as President. It hasn't turned out well.

I can't ever remember American being in such a state and I never though I'd see it in this position. Trump has managed to divide households, workplaces and friendship groups. People can't sit back and let it happen again for another four years.

Anyone who doesn't cast a vote this time round is just voting for more of the same, more Trump, and I'm nervous as to what will happen next.

I want to see a quick, clear, decisive victory, as that's the only way the healing of America can begin. If it's close, there's more chaos waiting."

Brittany Breslin (31), from Pennsylvania, now lives in Carryduff with her husband, Richard.

Brittany Breslin

"You could say I'm desperate to see a change.

I would have loved to see someone younger, perhaps a woman, and while Biden isn't the best candidate we would have had, it would be a step in the right direction for the country to see him in the White House.

I vote in Pennsylvania and it's a swing state. We had Obama, then switched to Trump, so it's one of the key areas to watch.

I'm actually quite nervous. It could go either way.

We could even have a situation where, when the voting's done, the Supreme Court gets involved and with Trump having sewn that up for himself recently, that's a concern.

In small-town America, things have never been so divisive.

You have families at war, disagreeing over human rights issues, women's access to choice, same-sex marriage, the economy and, particularly, the handling of Covid-19, which has been disastrous as I see it.

But my vote is in and this year, more than in any other election, it's so important to the future of America.

I've even convinced my brother, who's never been political before, to make sure he uses his vote."

Alexandra Padilla (37), from Oakland, California, has been living in Craigavon for the past four months with her partner and young family.

"I'm seriously thinking of switching off my social media. It was stressful living in it all and it's still stressful watching from here. I actually felt a huge weight lift off my mind when we arrived here in June.

We were right in the middle of a political hotspot and riots. My partner is from Northern Ireland and we had been taking about coming here next year, but brought that forward - and I'm glad we did.

I have a fear that Trump will win and that will be the worst news for the country. There were issues over social care, the education system, the health system. We were glad to get out.

I just wish I could have brought all my family and friends with me."

Jake de Souza, originally from Los Angeles, is married to Emma and now lives and works in Belfast.

Jake de Souza and wife Emma

"I grew up in a liberal family, so we've always been Democrats. Let's just say I didn't vote for Donald Trump. I'm more optimistic this time that the American people will see sense, but it's always in the back of your head that Americans have the potential to do the wrong thing again.

When I watch Trump, I see a man who is lowering himself to the position of president to do his country a favour. He's egotistic. He's been divisive and that's not a good look for the country. It's shocking that people still support him. With Biden in the White House, there's hope for better world relations and he's said some good things about supporting the Good Friday Agreement and trade deals with the UK.

Damage to international relations need repaired. I'll be watching all night with everything crossed for the future of the country."

Dr Dani Soben (54), from Atlanta, Georgia, has been in Northern Ireland for 10 years and is a lecturer in aerospace engineering at Queen's University, Belfast.

Dr Dani Soben

"If there's a silver lining, it's that so many more people are getting involved and showing that they honestly care. But this election is less about politics and more about personalities.

For the first time I can remember, my vote in Georgia might actually count and it could come down to a handful of votes. I was gutted last time that things didn't go Hillary Clinton's way.

I like the combination of Biden, a more conservative Democrat, and Kamala Harris, who has the vitality and energy. It's mentally draining watching it all, though.

America needs a president who will work for the good of the whole country. Politics only works when there's a meeting of minds. Unfortunately, Trump isn't a person I'd welcome into my home. You need to respect your political leader as a person and see the leader as someone who's in it for the right reasons. I don't see that in Trump."

Emily McDaid (42), originally from Massachusetts, has been living in Holywood for seven years.

Emily McDaid

"I emailed my vote on Wednesday and I'm anti-Trump all the way. He's run roughshod over the democratic process and I've never see someone pit American against American in such a way as he has.

What's good to see is that people look like they are coming out to vote this time and that matters. What we might see is a truly democratic picture, but there's always a fear that Biden will win the popular vote, poll more support, but still lose out overall.

I don't think we'll hear the end of this on Wednesday. There's likely to be legal challenges in the closely contested states, particularly over emailed votes. It could end up being very messy again and there's always a threat that things will get nasty, even violent. There's already talk over armed guards at polling stations - that's not the sort of America the world wants to see."

Mary Hughes (69), from San Francisco, has lived in Middletown, Co Armagh, for 23 years.

Mary Hughes

"I expected a different result last time, so I don't know what will happen. I'm in the Biden camp. I've always been a democrat. They're a working-class party and that's how I was raised. I was around in the 1960s, saw the bitterness over Vietnam, voted in every election, but I've never seen my country so divided and conflicted. For that I blame Trump. He's not a unifier.

He's been a leader for Republicans, not for the country. America is on its knees. America is such a vast country, so many different types of people. If you understand that, then you can understand why Trump's personality hasn't gone down well.

He's surrounded himself with people who have to agree with him and you can't have a President who is working for just one part of the population.

But you have to remember: there are so many Americans who have never left their country; have no idea of what's going on in the world; hardly ever leave the towns they live in; not uneducated, but they believe what they're told.

I don't know what Biden can do. I just hope, if he wins, he can do the right thing for the country. He's a moral man and America has lost its moral compass."

Aislinn Ladd, from Rochester, New York State, lives in Laurencetown, Co Down with her husband and son.

Aislinn Ladd

"Last time, I went to bed thinking Hillary Clinton had done enough and woke up to find out that wasn't the case. There are a lot of Americans walking around, full of tension, hoping things change for the better. But the fear is that, whether Biden wins or not, what sort of country is going to be left behind. It's become so bitter and divisive that you do wonder whether Trump will go quietly if he loses this time.

Half of me wants to sleep through it, half of me wants to set my alarm for 3am. The stress levels are so high. My dad back home has been overwhelmed by it all. He's had health issues over it, becoming too embroiled on social media and suffered a mini stoke a couple of weeks ago. That shows how much this is affecting people back home.

The reputation of the USA is on the line and people are really feeling that."

Katie McCormack (65), originally from California, lives in Holywood, Co Down.

Katie McCormack

"There's something special about Donald Trump. He stood out to me and my mother four years ago. He wasn't a politician. He was a man who wanted to be President to get things done and, when you get past all the bluster from Democrats and look at his record, he's been true to his word. They haven't liked the fact that he has managed to steam ahead and get things done. His family have always been hard workers. He's adored by all those who know him.

The media have ignored Melania Trump, who has been a great First Lady, and I feel sorry for the way he has been portrayed by his opponents and the media in general. He's offered to work with the Democrats so many times and all they have been concerned with is bringing him down, not working for the good of the country.

He's up-front, brought private partnerships together as a businessman to get the economy working and really should get more credit for what he has achieved around the world.

I have two brothers recently retired from the police force and Trump is a President who stands up for law and order.

He's stood up to terrorists. He's a proud American and so am I and it hurts to see how so much hatred in my country. I hope and pray he's still president next week."