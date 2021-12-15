Waste not, want not: Community Fridges helping to reduce NI food waste and make positive climate impact
Community Fridges are helping to reduce food waste and make positive climate impact, writes Amy Cochrane
Amy Cochrane
It is estimated in Northern Ireland that food waste accounts for up to 25% of the contents of non-recycling bins and a special initiative is helping to eradicate this one step at a time by sharing surplus food back out into the community in a bid to save food from ending up in landfills.