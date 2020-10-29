'We plan a funeral as thoroughly as we prepared a plane for take-off': William Barron's journey from pilot to funeral director after Covid hit aviation industry

Pilot William Barron, famous for commanding a safe landing in a storm, has become a funeral director after losing his job when Covid hit the aviation industry

While it's William who first brings up THAT viral video, he's a bit conflicted about it. Airline pilot Captain William Barron, from Londonderry, went viral in 2017 and was lauded as a hero after he was filmed battling to bring his plane down safely in the midst of a storm - and he says he hasn't lived it down since.