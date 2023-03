PSNI figures show nearly one in 10 domestic incidents affect older women. Linda Stewart talks to Women’s Aid Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey about the situation

Awareness: Women’s Aid volunteer Joan Cosgrove says most people don’t know how rife the problem is. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

Warning others to run for help at the first sign of abuse, Beatrice (64) describes what it took to leave her husband of more than 40 years.