Wedding Day Curves: Nicola Savage on remaining body positive as she searches for dream dress on BBC NI show
Ahead of BBC NI’s Wedding Day Curves airing on Monday, Catriona Doherty talks to programme participant Nicola Savage about the search for her dream dress
Catriona Doherty
In a new True North film, Wedding Day Curves, programme makers go behind the scenes at Northern Ireland’s first exclusively plus-size bridal boutique where owner, Rebecca Bryson, is on a mission to promote body positivity and help brides of all shapes and sizes embrace their curves.