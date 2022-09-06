Wedding speech writer: ‘One of the worst mistakes people make is not knowing when to shut up’

Poet Laureate and spoken word artist Cormac Lally from Tullamore, Co Offaly, has been working as a wedding speech writer for the last 10 years, and says best men should avoid cliches and vulgar jokes at all costs

Poet Cormac Lally counts pro-rugby players, TV pundits and MMA fighters among his clients

Cormac Lally Tue 6 Sep 2022 at 13:30