Wedding speech writer: ‘One of the worst mistakes people make is not knowing when to shut up’
Poet Laureate and spoken word artist Cormac Lally from Tullamore, Co Offaly, has been working as a wedding speech writer for the last 10 years, and says best men should avoid cliches and vulgar jokes at all costs
‘Before I became a professional speech writer, I remember wedding speeches either being really good or really bad. They were never in the middle. The fella would absolutely bring the house down or you would see people dying in their chairs.