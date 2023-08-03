West Belfast artist Niamh Mooney: ‘I knew painting was what I wanted to do’

Niamh Mooney and her fellow students approached the Arts Council for help in exhibiting their work. The results were very impressive, writes Stephanie Bell

Although realistic enough to know that most artists are forced to get a day job to fund their passion, west Belfast painter Niamh Mooney is determined she won’t be one of them.

Even before she had picked up her fine art degree from Ulster University in June, Niamh was taking steps to establish herself as an artist by not only staging her first exhibition but also selling her first pieces of work.

The determined 23-year-old says: “The one thing we aren’t taught as artists at university is how to sell our work. We are not given any help on the business end of things, and I think that is very sad.

”At school I was encouraged not to do art for A-Level as it wasn’t thought to be a great path to a career.

“When I left school, I worked in a factory for a while and that drained all the creativity out of me, so I enrolled to do a foundation art course at Ulster University.

“That opened up a whole new world to me and I knew painting was what I wanted to do.”

An example of Niamh's work

Niamh went on to do her degree in fine art painting and as the end of the course approached this year, she was one of a group of 10 art students who approached the Arts Council asking for help to bring their work to the public.

Impressed by their enthusiasm and initiative, The Arts Council supported the students in helping curate their very first independent exhibition — First Steps for a New Generation of Visual Artists — staged in ARTcetera Studio in Rosemary Street, Belfast.

Niamh says: “We asked the Arts Council if they could give us a bit of experience at promoting ourselves and some advice on how to put on an exhibition.

“They were impressed we had taken the initiative and supported us in doing our own show.

“It was fantastic, we had so many people come to see our work and I even managed to sell my first paintings.”

Driven to succeed, the exhibition was just the start for this enterprising West Belfast artist who also came runner-up in the very first Terry Bradley art competition.

It has given her incredible exposure as her work has been included as part of the famous Co Down artist’s new Exodus exhibition in the Titanic Museum and it will also be sent to the Northern Ireland Executive office in Brussels.

One of Niamh Mooney's paintings

Niamh says: “Terry Bradley set up the competition to show young artists that you can make a career in art, and I was one of 350 people who entered.

“It is a great opportunity for me, and I got to meet Terry. He was brilliant.

“He succeeded despite no formal art training, and he told us he set up the competition because he wants to be a role model and show young artists that you can make it and can promote yourself.

“I think that there aren’t enough incentives for artists to stay in Northern Ireland and many will leave, and we will be looking at a new artist brain drain.

“The funding here is terrible compared to other cities, like London and even Dublin.

“I feel that Northern Ireland is still very divided, and the arts is something that can bring people together.

“I know for me to make a living, painting is going to be a challenge, but I just hope to keep creating and painting and doing exhibitions.

“It is even a struggle to get a studio space in Belfast as they are all so expensive and I am trying to find a place where artists could work as a collective and encourage each other.

“I know it is a rocky career and I might have to think about getting another job but even if I can’t sell my paintings and make a living from it, I will never stop painting — even if it is just for my own joy and mental health.”

Art is in her blood as her mum Patricia also paints. Both mum and daughter will be exhibiting their work side by side at this year’s Feile an Phobail festival in west Belfast.

Feile an Phobail is the biggest community arts festival in Ireland with more than 350 events taking place in August.

It is a huge opportunity for Niamh who is thrilled to be exhibiting alongside her mum: “Mum always raised me to paint and think outside of the box and be creative.

“She graduated from Ulster University with a degree in illustration and worked in a card factory as an illustrator but put her art aside when me and my brother and sister came along.

“Most female artists do have to put their career aside to have a family, it’s sort of sad.

“Mum paints landscapes and animals in a graphic style and it’s brilliant that we are going to exhibit together.”

A painting by Niamh Mooney

Art is a family affair for the Mooneys as Niamh’s 21-year-old sister Holly has been the subject of most of her paintings which mostly tend to have a domestic setting.

She says: “Our relationship is very close and she is always available to sit for me.

“She really enjoyed coming to my exhibition, being recognised from the paintings and loved the reactions she got.

“Holly has started doing doodles and illustrations recently and she’s really quite good too.

“In my paintings, I try to capture the uniqueness of a moment and allow observers to interpret stories lying just below the surface, which perhaps reminds them of their own memories.

“I create an atmosphere where the figures are absorbed in their own surroundings unaware of the viewer’s presence invoking a psychological charge.

“I want audiences to wonder just what my sister and I might have been contemplating in my paintings, and what part of the story was mysteriously left out of sight.

“I have focused specially on women in a domestic setting. In art and art history, women have been largely depicted as nudes and I want to change that.

“I am really inspired by Caroline Walker [from Scotland] who paints women in everyday life — I love her work.”

Going forward she hopes to continue with her female portraits, but is also drawn to nature and scenery which will be a new focus for her work.

She adds: “Having my first exhibition and selling my first pieces of work has really motivated me to not drop the ball and keep things rolling.

“I have a good few paintings which I want to sell and I hope to get a studio soon.

“And of course the Feile is something to look forward to this summer.”

No doubt one to watch out for and if you want to see her talent for yourself, check out @NiamhMooney art on Instagram.