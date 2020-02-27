What do people in the Republic really make of William and Kate's big visit?

Next Tuesday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make their first official visit to Ireland for a three-day trip centred around the themes of reconciliation and remembrance. Paul Hopkins finds out how locals feel about the royals

"Hold the front page, folks, and give us a couple of inside spreads with colour, lots of colour... William and Kate are arriving next week on their first official visit to the Republic. Let's pull out all the stops."

The briefing on the coverage, blanket perhaps, of the royal visit comes from an editor-in-chief in a newsroom bunker somewhere in the verdant land bordering the counties of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Galway, all on the itinerary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside a meeting with President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other dignitaries, over a three-day visit which starts on Tuesday.

According to an official Kensington Palace statement: "The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills. Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland's conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation."

Great stuff.

William's and Kate's visit to Galway will coincide with the city's European Capital of Culture festivities, which will take place throughout 2020.

Good on them, I say ... but hold the front page? Really, does anyone in the Republic care a fiddler's bow about William's and Kate's visit next week? I mean, really care?

What exactly will be achieved from a couple of days' saunter around the boreens of Ireland and traipsing through a modern European capital city or two; a few days' visit from ordinary, albeit decent, folk with little malice in their blue blood and few worries when it comes to their ATM accounts?

"It's no big deal," says retired deputy school principal John Edwards. "If they're coming to visit, that's grand, but it is not going to change the course of our histories overnight, despite William being second in line to the throne.

"I'm sure they're lovely people. Polite, considered, educated to a degree, but there are many similar other young couples with three kids, though not necessarily a nanny in tow."

"Personally I am indifferent to them and I suspect I'm not alone in this," adds the man who, while across the water as a child in the Sixties, witnessed the investiture of Charles, Prince of Wales.

"At the end of the day, the only one with any consequences or say or dividend in matters between Ireland and England is the Queen," says the one-time history teacher, who recalls crossing through Northern Ireland from Donegal back in the bad old days of the 1970s. Stopped by two squaddies at a checkpoint, one noticed a collection of history books strewn across the back seat of Edwards' Volkswagen Beetle. "A history teacher, matey?" the soldier inquired, to which the young Dub nodded in the affirmative.

"Perhaps, you should try teaching your people the other side of the story some time," said the soldier, 19 years old if a day, then politely waved the then young history graduate on with a sway of his assault rifle.

Ireland and the Crown have had an on-off relationship going back aeons, a relationship drenched in blood, the murder and mayhem of despots and devil-makers drunk on the audacity of religious megalomania and misanthropy on both sides of a divide that demands no retelling here. But a love/hate affair it has ever been, in a long, unforgiving time of warfare and madness.

Officially, we were supposed to ignore it, the coronation of Elizabeth II that is - meant to be an event of supreme indifference to the citizens of De Valera's Ireland. Ireland's ambassador to London, Frederick Boland, attended but made clear he wasn't going to enjoy it, and the official Irish response to the affair was what Queen's University Belfast academic Gillian McIntosh called "measured".

Cardinal D'Alton, then Primate of Ireland, issued a statement expressing the hope that the country would be "restored to its natural unity" during the reign of the new Queen.

"There was quite a lot of hostility towards it," says journalist Mary Kenny, who studied the relationship between the Irish and the British Crown for her book Crown And Shamrock: Love and Hate Between Ireland and the British Monarchy (New Island Books).

Unofficially, of course we loved it. Unofficially, we lapped it up, every detail, every epaulette and cummerbund, every title, regiment and crowned head.

At the core of ordinary Irish people's affection for Queen Elizabeth, a remarkable woman in many ways, is "the Irish tradition of being interested in people, clan and family. In dynasty," says Kenny.

Royal watchers in Ireland - and my own mother was an avid one - have followed Elizabeth through many travails, personal and political. We have binged on Netflix's The Crown. We have shown what Kenny calls a "sympathetic identification" with her as a wife and mother.

Our interest may well have been fuelled by a relative lack of pageantry when first a new republic. "The people who provided glamour back then were the Catholic Church. The religious processions of the 1950s were beautiful, exquisite displays, but apart from that and the odd Hollywood film star, there was a vacuum," says Kenny.

So, it was towards Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral that many of us southerners turned for our glitz fix. And so it was with Princess Diana, William's mother. In the South, we Irish did not escape succumbing to her beauty and innocent charm, long before we thought the Brits 'okay' after Queen Elizabeth's address to the Dail in 2011.

Women loved Diana, admired her fashion and looks, respected her motherhood and her many charitable works. The same young women empathised with Diana during her battle with bulimia and depression and with her sad excuse of a marriage.

This writer loved it when she once said: "They say it is better to be poor and happy than rich and miserable, but how about a compromise like moderately rich and just moody?"

We watched the processions and the State occasions, but we followed the family dramas, too. We knew that the Queen Mother loathed the Duchess of Windsor, we felt for Princess Margaret when she wasn't allowed to marry Captain Townsend, we recoiled when the IRA murdered Lord Mountbatten and many wept unashamedly when they heard of Diana's death in that Paris car crash in 1997.

The high point of Ireland's relationship with Queen Elizabeth came with the royal visit of 2011. Once again, it was the human element that won out over political or cultural concerns. Irish people responded to her warmly as a person and were delighted to see her genuine response to us and our country, not to mention the cupla focal.

Once Elizabeth actually set foot in the country, something changed. The Irish tradition of cead mile failte took over - it's in our DNA. A common reaction to Elizabeth's visit was that Ireland's own ceremonial apparatus - the bands, troops and protocol experts - brought it all off so splendidly.

And so to this week and William and Kate. And what of public opinion?

Says Dublin-based author and history enthusiast Dave Lawlor: "As far as royal visits go, when it comes to impacting Anglo-Irish relations, the heavy lifting was done during the Queen's visit. I think that was important. We had Charles over last year and that visit passed with little fuss. I'm not sure a lot of people even knew he was here. This coming visit will probably create more of a stir, but that's probably down to the curiosity factor and the celeb-obsessed nature of those interested in Kate Middleton."

For others, however, the whole royal thing is something of an enigma. Award-winning national newspaper columnist Paddy Murray says: "I don't understand royalty. I genuinely don't get the fawning and bowing and deference.

"Having said that, I do not dislike them. The Queen was charming and charmed us on her visit here. So, welcome, William and Kate. But welcome in much the same way as our Maura Higgins and whoever her current partner is. And, no, I don't get Love Island."

Best-selling novelist and landscape artist Muriel Bolger takes a warm and no-nonsense view. "I think it's great to see them coming to Ireland. They're a young couple who should be as any others able to visit and enjoy what our country has to offer," she says.

"I'm not sure if their visit will further Anglo-Irish affairs, although I do believe we have much more in common than the things that divide us.

"Let's put the red carpet out for Will and Kate. If I were not away, I'd invite them in for a cuppa and some cake, as I did when I met Prince Charles some years ago, though he hasn't taken that invite up just yet."

Music promoter and impresario Howard Dee Crean, whose business takes him both sides of the border, argues that William and Kate are actually a nice couple and "His Highness still bears a close resemblance to his much-loved mother". "He is also a very personable man, not the distanced figure cut by his father and grandparents. Let's face it, we like him and his missus," he adds.

"Does it support Anglo-Irish relations? Well, it does in as far as the neighbours drop in every now and then and take the time to learn about us, but I am not sure it teaches us anything about them, except that it continues to offer salve to coat the old wounds.

"The more optimistic among us might say it is preparing for the inevitable federation of Ireland, a unification that will occur by natural symbiosis, and these visits are the ground laid to pave the way to a spirit of approved unity. The balaclava club will, no doubt, hiss and boo from the side of the theatre and shout loudly of the bold deeds of yore, but I don't think the majority of us are listening as we are too busy grinning at that nice couple from next door who have come to visit."

Younger people such as Dublin actor Colin Condon are considered in their reaction to the visit. "I don't have a problem with the two individuals themselves," he says.

"However, what they represent and symbolise bothers me greatly. They hark back to a time of colonialism, which I cannot respect. Once occupation of the North of Ireland has ceased and an apology has been issued from all members of the royal family, they are then more than welcome to meet and greet whoever they want to in our country.

"I understand the significance of their visit and, with a generous minority of unionists and loyalists living on this island who see them as the next head of state for the UK, it's probably a good thing that they are coming. It progresses reconciliation, which is ultimately what I want for my country, but I won't be paving the streets for them, nor do I have any interest in their itinerary."

The last word we'll leave to unashamed royalist Angie Grant, a senior public relations executive with global company Teneo but based in Dublin.

"I am really excited for Kate and William's arrival to Ireland. This is their first official visit and, much like when Harry and Meghan visited shortly after their wedding, I think there will be a lot of media attention, especially after the events of the last few months," he says.

"Their visit is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Ireland on a world stage. I expect they will be greeted warmly wherever they go and I am sure all eyes will be on what Kate wears during the visit. I really hope she wears some Irish designers during her engagements."