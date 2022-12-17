What I Believe: ‘Everyone needs to feel that there is meaning in the universe and in their individual experience of being alive’

Dr Linde Lunney is a historian and a member of Christ Church Rathgar in Dublin

​I am 69 and have lived since 1981 in south Dublin. I grew up in north Antrim, the eldest child in a Presbyterian farming family, with four siblings. My mother was a primary school teacher and later a local politician. I went to Bushmills Grammar School and then spent a year with an American family in Tennessee. I went to university in Edinburgh and then Belfast, where I met my husband. He is Catholic, also from a farming family. Our three children are the first generation in millennia not to come from a farm.

​How did you come to faith?

​I do not have a personal faith in Jesus Christ, and my parents conformed to the norms of their society rather than being religious people. Presbyterianism is an important part of my sense of identity and I have a research interest in many aspects of the history of the denomination.

Have you ever been angry with God?

No. I believe in a creative and sustaining force, which can be called God, and I don’t think that anger is an appropriate response in a universe which has permitted me to exist and “to enjoy Him forever”. I think the right response to God is to be always thankful.

​Are you ever ashamed of your denomination?

Yes. Over the last few years, I feel that the Presbyterian Church has taken decisions which I don’t agree with, and church policy seems to be on a rather alarming trajectory.

A strand of fundamentalism in the wider church claims the right to judge the lives of adherents and, of course, also disapproves of society at large.

The emphasis on sexuality in judging other people’s lives reduces the complexity of human beings to the level of the “bare fork’d animals” of Shakespeare’s mad King Lear.

I feel proud of my Dublin congregation, which has held to the liberal and progressive values of an older tradition within Presbyterianism.

Christ Church Rathgar has turned outwards to face the modern world, accepting it is not up to us to judge.

​Are you afraid to die?

​No, at this stage of my life. Throughout my career as a historian researching and writing hundreds of biographies for the Dictionary of Irish Biography, I came to realise that you fill a space in the world and you leave a flavour, a trace, of yourself behind when inevitably you have to leave the stage.

​Do you believe in a resurrection?

I don’t believe that there is life, as we are familiar with it here and now, after death. But nothing in the universe is ever wasted; energy persists, perhaps expressed in our genes, whether personal or familial, as they move through the generations.

​Are you afraid of hellfire?

​I am not afraid of post-life punishment. The God that I believe in has no desire to punish the failings and foibles of humanity, which are, after all, so relatively insignificant.

The emphasis in old-time religion on Hell was so clearly an attempt to control the behaviour in this world.

​Would you be happy to learn from other faiths?

Everyone needs to feel that there is meaning in the universe and in their individual experience of being alive.

All religions attempt to provide this reassurance, and the structures and supports offered to humanity by all faiths are all equally valid.

However, religions develop out of very different environments and societies.

It is perilously easy to believe that the view of the world from our living-room window is the best or even the only perspective and people of goodwill should try to overcome parochialism by learning from others.

However, I sometimes feel some personal discomfort in experiencing a different way of worship.

Perhaps I find it easier to notice and appreciate meaningful contributions within familiar and thus relaxing formats.

​Are the churches fulfilling their mission?

There is a sense in which the Christian churches have already fulfilled their mission. They have succeeded in producing, over the millennia, societies in which Christian values are recognisable.

​Why are so many people turning their back on organised religion?

Perhaps because the churches sometimes turn their backs on people? People, especially young people, even if not themselves LGBT, get the message about what the churches are like.

Denominations will go nowhere if they try to preserve and promulgate attitudes which were prevalent in past centuries or in distant societies.

Authorities may say that these are non-negotiable, even that they represent the word of God.

But even a non-historian can spot the flaws in that argument and as a result trust and commitment are lost.

Has religion helped or hindered in Northern Ireland?

There are people here who have tried to live up to the ideals of a meaningful existence and whose Christian faith makes them indeed the light of the world.

But there are many others who have weaponised religion. In the final analysis, denominations which have held grimly on to the sectarian education of children in the name of maintaining religion have done dreadful harm to our society.

​Your favourite film, book and music?

I don’t enjoy cinemas — being swallowed up into a fictional experience and half-deafened by the soundtrack and by people champing popcorn.

I seek out and collect old-fashioned Sunday School prize stories, often by Scottish women writers of the early 20th century — O Douglas and DE Stevenson, for example. I think highly of Rob Macfarlane, writing on the intersection of landscape and history, nature and language.

Musically, I like Tinariwen, a world music group from Mali; The Proclaimers from Scotland; The Gloaming from Ireland; and Fleetwood Mac.

​Where do you feel closest to God?

On a north Antrim beach or in a field in which ancestors or present-day family have laboured.

An inscription on your headstone?

As a biographer and family historian, I will insist on full biographical details. Perhaps I will also ask for a phrase, which I hope will still be appropriate as I get to the end of days: “Time enough, thanks be to God.”

​Any regrets?

​I regret that I didn’t know when I was applying to university that I did not have to study the school subject that I was best at. English literature was all right, but not optimum for me, and there were so many other possibilities in the world.