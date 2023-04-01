What I believe: ‘I am quietly proud of my own congregation, who seek to faithfully serve and engage with our community’

​Q. Tell me about your background.

​A. I am not a typical minister, if there is such a thing. My parents separated when I was young, my early years had little or no church connection, and I went to a secondary school. I grew up in north Belfast and after school studied accountancy at Queen’s University. I sensed a call to ministry and after some other employment, further study and training, I’ve ministered for nearly 25 years in Co Donegal and Co Down before finding my way back to where I came from. I’m now in my early 50s, married and with two children, one working and one a student. I have a life-long interest in all things car related, recently getting my ‘midlife crisis’ car!

​Q. How and when did you come to faith?

A. It started with Christian friends who invited me along to clubs, and then church organisations. Having heard clear explanations of the Christian message, I held back for some time but finally came to faith at the age of 14 while at a camp. Christian friends and the people in Oldpark Presbyterian Church gave me a place of belonging and support. While it has not always been easy, I have never regretted or turned back from that decision.

​Q. Have you ever been angry with God?

A. Not as such. Frustrated? Confused? Questioning? Yes, at different times and for different reasons. And that’s OK. I’m in good company, look at some of the Psalms. The important thing is learning that God is in control even when I don’t see it, and will work things out, so I can leave it with him.

​Q. Do you ever get criticised for your faith, and are you able to live with that criticism?

A. No one finds criticism easy. Words do hurt. At times, the motives for someone criticising may be tainted and the criticism may feel at best exaggerated or even just plain unfair. I have learned lessons like ultimately realising that my call in life and ministry is to please God first, not others, and that He knows my motives. Sometimes criticism can lead to reflection and self-learning.

Q. Are you ever ashamed of your own church or denomination?

A. I hope I’m never ashamed of my faith, but it would be foolish to say I’m never disappointed in the church. The church is not perfect, as it’s full of imperfect people. Sometimes we have failed in being good news for the community and world; we have been judgemental.

I am quietly proud of my own congregation, who seek to faithfully serve and engage with our community, and share the good news of the Gospel.

​Q. Are you afraid to die, or can you look beyond death?

A. The answer to that is the heart of the Christian faith. That is not to say that there isn’t a natural fear of dying, how and when that might come, but the resurrection of Jesus has removed the fear of death. He has overcome it. He has gone to prepare a place for all those who know Him to be with God forever. This is what we were made for. For me, that hope changes everything. The best is yet to come.

​Q. What about people of other denominations and other faiths?

A. I don’t know many confirmed atheists; rather people who are agnostic or indifferent. If we are made in the image of God then it is no surprise that there is something within people that searches for meaning beyond us, and someone to worship.

There is, of course, some truth and some common things between different faiths. At the same time, Christianity is unique, it is about a relationship with a living person, not admiration for someone long dead. It is accepting what God has done for us in Jesus, rather than trying to reach God which we could never do ourselves.

Though our culture misunderstands, there is no question about the exclusive claims Jesus makes as the only one who can forgive us and make us right with God, and our need of that.

Other denominations I am much less concerned about, generally differences are on issues that are not fundamental. I have happily worked with other denominations and with organisations that work across different churches.

​Q. Are the churches here fulfilling their mission?

A. Not as much as we think we are or should be, or we would see more impact. We have much to confess in terms of our being inward and not outward, focusing on programmes, not people, and looking to the past rather than the future.

But there are many local congregations that are engaging with their communities, doing good, sharing the Gospel, and seeing lives changed, both among the traditional denominations and new expressions of church.

There are many genuine questions being asked about how we keep the same message but adapt our approach to making that known.

​Q. Some personal preferences — favourite film, book, music?

A. Ironically, while weekly sermon preparation involves study, I’m not a natural reader of fiction, and prefer a movie or series. I’ve switched off almost completely from traditional TV but like sitting down to watch a good crime drama or thriller.

Life is busy, despite what people say about working only one day of the week, so I value the simple things of time with family and friends, a walk, meals or coffee. And I actually love driving.

​Q. Finally, any major regrets?

​A. Not really as even the difficult things are times when God has been faithful and I have grown. I do wish, like many others, that I’d spent more time with my wife and family when my kids were younger and not thought everything depended on me. And I wish I had learned to laugh more. I’ve often taken things that are really nothing in the grand scheme of things much too seriously.