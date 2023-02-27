What to consider in making a will

Judy Rose, associate of O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors in Belfast, shares advice for creating a lasting legacy

When a celebrity dies, many may want a piece of the estate, and the death of Lisa Marie Presley seems to be no exception. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, has filed a legal challenge to the validity of Lisa Marie’s will, disputing an amendment that replaced her as trustee giving control of her assets to Lisa Marie’s children.

Nowadays, families are unique set-ups and they may not fit the conventional 2:4 children of old. Judy Rose, trusts and estates practitioner at O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors, shares 10 facts that everyone should know about making a will.

1. If you die without a will, your estate is dictated by the intestacy laws. This means your entire estate could go to an estranged spouse or children you never see, or even wider family who you may not have spoken to in years.

2.One of the most important aspects of a will is being able to state who the guardians of your children will be. If you don’t have a will, the court will decide who your children will live with and this may not be the person you would choose.

3.If you are not married or in a civil partnership and do not have a will, your partner will not inherit any of your assets which are held in your sole name. These assets will pass directly to your children.

4.You can provide for a charity in your will, which in turn could reduce your inheritance tax liability.

5.If you are separated but not divorced, your wife or husband is still your legal spouse and will benefit under the rules of intestacy. You would need a will to ensure they do not inherit. Only biological and adopted children will inherit in accordance with the rules of intestacy if you do not have a will and you can only provide for step-children within your will.

6.Within your will you can have a trust put in place which will provide for your children financially how you would if you were still alive.

You can leave clear instructions as to how you want your child to be brought up and give your trustee directions on how they should distribute your assets to ensure that these last for your children’s lifetime and cater for all of their needs.

7.You should appoint someone you trust to be the executor of your will and who you believe would be able to do the job. Always ask the person before you appoint them to ensure that they are willing to do it. They have to be over 18 years of age and an executor can also be a beneficiary in your will. This will not invalidate any gifts you may leave to them.

8.If you do not have a will, your children legally inherit at 18 which many believe is far too young. If you have a will, you can appoint trustees to look after their inheritance and stipulate at exactly what age your children should inherit.

9.Giving instructions to a solicitor will ensure that your will is properly drafted and cuts down on the legal challenges to a handwritten will. A badly-drafted will may mean that your intentions are not properly executed if the will is written in the wrong order.

10.When you get married this automatically revokes any will you may have had and you need to rewrite your will once you marry or enter into a civil partnership.