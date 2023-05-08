What’s the best way to save money on fruit and veg?

Shoppers facing record grocery inflation are looking for value, but might be surprised about where to find it

Most of us feel we’re saving money by buying fruit and veg from supermarkets rather than directly from producers.

But the owner of a farm shop in Co Down argues that we get better quality buying directly from a farm, so that our money goes further.

Many producers scale up production to secure supply deals with major supermarket groups, a sector which regards itself as offering value and range to shoppers.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Neil Johnston says the big supermarkets also support local producers and are major employers in their communities.

But Millbank Farm in Killinchy, Co Down has given up its contracts with the big grocery chains and downscaled vegetable production to focus on sales through its own shop in Saintfield.

Emily McGowan, managing director and the sixth generation of the family to work on the farm, said: “The farm was not being paid the correct money for what we were growing for supermarkets.

“It just wasn’t viable for us to grow for them anymore.

“Supermarkets are able to sell vegetables as a loss leader under the cost of production just as leverage to get people through the door, and they have the power to do that which is a shame.”

But beyond the ethics of paying producers less than the cost of production, Emily maintains shoppers may not realise buying direct from farmers can sometimes be a more affordable option. “It’s value versus costs,” said Emily. “When you come to the farm shop, you might buy a cauliflower at £1.80 instead of £1, but it might be double the size.”

And consumers can also potentially save money by reducing waste through the longer shelf life of fresh produce and a wider range of loose produce so they can buy only what they need.

“At our farm shop, we pick vegetables every day for the shop depending on what is needed and what customers are demanding so things are uber fresh,” she said. “When you go to the supermarket, you might get a cauliflower that’s five days old instead of a day old. There’s more to value than just cost.

“You can buy two potatoes or a couple of carrots for your dinner that night instead of going and buying a full bag.”

Millbank Farm's shop in Saintfield

She says that customers tend to shop little and often and enjoy the flexibility to buy smaller amounts of produce.

“Customers will come in here three or four times a week and spend maybe £5 at a time,” she said. “£5 is a low basket spend but they have no waste in their house.

“I know for a busy mum or someone who works 9-5, maybe that’s not feasible but doing that and reducing your waste saves money.”

Further savings can be found for shoppers prepared to be a bit more adventurous with cuts of meat. While meat can be relatively pricey in farm shops as a premium quality product, more obscure bone-in cuts ideal for slow cooker meals can often be picked up for low prices.

Millbank’s farm shop opened in June 2019, taking off as consumers opted for local shops during the pandemic but managing to retain many of its new customers post-Covid.

Emily (25), opened the shop while still in university and joined the family business full-time in 2020. “I was always going to come home to the farm, but just didn’t want to ‘farm’ and be in a field every day,” she said.

The shop’s own vegetable stock is supplemented by supply from the North Down Group, while meat lines have recently been introduced from Millbank’s own pigs and lambs.

“And we’ve just created a kitchen here at the shop to start processing coleslaws, salads, soups and things like that,” said Emily.

Goods also include a wide array of ambient lines focused on local produce, and a dairy fridge filled with cheese from the island of Ireland and further afield.

Tied up in the ethical debate of “cheap but at what cost”, meanwhile, are the environmental and community benefits associated with buying direct from farmers.

Millbank Farm is among more than 20 working farms across Northern Ireland participating in this year’s Open Farm Weekend over June 16-18.

And it produces around 40 varieties of vegetables from cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage to pumpkins and potatoes, boasting low food miles and minimal packaging.

“We really do try and keep plastic to a minimum,” said Emily.

“Even tomatoes, we don’t sell in packets. People buy loose tomatoes on the vine with no plastic, and I think that’s why customers come to us because they do have the option.

“You can’t avoid plastic completely and that’s how you get shelf life on some products, but customers really do appreciate it.” And as well as supporting Millbank, customers are supporting other local farmers supplying the shop.

“You’re supporting your local community and we support local farmers as well,” she said. “Supermarkets control the market and that’s what we’re trying to get away from by supporting farmers and paying them the correct price for what they’re growing.”

Mr Johnston, whose organisation represents the big supermarkets, said they “continue to offer great quality goods at affordable prices, as well as offering the widest range of products”.

“They are an essential part of a healthy, diverse, and competitive market for food in Northern Ireland which benefits shoppers.

“The current economic situation is very challenging for consumers and presents very difficult trading conditions for all types of retailers. The energy price shock and the general inflationary climate impacts heavily on retailers as well as consumers.

“Many supermarkets have seen profits fall in the last year due to the high cost of energy, transport, and labour, as well as higher prices paid to food manufacturer and farmers.

“Margins have been squeezed as consumers and retailers have felt the cost-of-living crisis bite.”

He said that members had also aimed to help those affected by the rising cost of living by expanding their affordable food ranges, locking in the prices of essentials and offering support to vulnerable groups.

“When cost pressures facing retailers do eventually ease, retail prices will follow fast as they fiercely compete for custom.

“In Northern Ireland, the main UK supermarkets are an important driver of the economy.

“In addition to employing thousands of workers directly, they support tens of thousands of jobs indirectly in the agri-food sector.

“This is because the main supermarkets not only buy NI produce for their NI stores, but they spend hundreds of millions of pounds buying NI produce to sell across their stores in England, Scotland and Wales.”