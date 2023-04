‘Who wants an orgasm tonight?’ — What happened at Ireland’s first ever sold out live sex education show

There was twerking, free cucumbers and plenty excitement at Jenny Keane’s Sexed Up stage show in Dublin

Jenny Keane Sex Education show at Vicar Street, Dublin. Photo: Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery

Kirsty Blake Knox Independent.ie Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 12:20