Why boosting Belfast’s night-time economy is key to rebuilding the city and what it offers post-Covid

It’s something that only happens at night, and as cities fully reopen after Covid lockdowns and manage the continuing cost-of-living crisis, it’s a necessary asset for economic growth.

Night-time economy drives secondary and tertiary purchasing, interaction, and social engagement, all of which impact on how cities are shaped.

City life does not stop at 6pm, and though some view it as an invisible economy, it is nevertheless important. Many cities across the globe have individuals and teams whose role is to champion the value of a night-time economy across spaces offering entertainment and cultural opportunities.

The UK has four night-time economy advisers in London, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham. Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO Michael Kill says that, within the next three to five years, 10-15 night-time economy advisers will be appointed.

In the Republic, nine towns and cities will have night-time czars, who will work with local authorities to promote and invigorate nightlife.

Closer to home, a motion to appoint a ‘night mayor’ for Belfast’s nightlife redevelopment was forwarded by SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite last October.

It said: “The establishment of a vibrant, diverse and sustainable nightlife between 6pm and 6am will encourage city centre living and create a vibrant, well-connected environment for people to enjoy.”

Mr de Faoite tells us: “The city centre became a really unsafe, uncaring, unkind and unclean place during the lockdowns, and it has been very difficult for the city centre to recover from that, not just because of the issues around lockdown.

“But also because we’re still kind of recovering from the dereliction of the city that has taken place through the Troubles and the post-Troubles era.

“Night-time services get forgotten about far too often in the city. I wanted to try to bring the realisation that when we’re talking about the night-time, it’s not just about the concept of pubs, clubs and bars, but it’s about every service that we have as a council, and every service that is operated by other government agencies. How do they operate between the hours of 6pm and 6am?

“We want to appoint somebody who is going to be the champion of all things 6pm to 6am. We want a strong partnership arrangement with the relevant departments and with Translink and others to make this work.”

The appointment of an overseer to bring life and vitality back to evening events is something that many have welcomed.

Non-profit organisation Free The Night has recommended the establishment of a cross-sector, cross-industry and cross departmental night-time economy task force.

“It has to be specific for us and what we’re doing, and whoever takes that role, whoever is going to champion the night-time economy in some ways, needs to be completely impartial,” says its co-founder Boyd Sleator.

However, it’s also about a team effort, say Free The Night: an individual is not going to be able to do this alone.

“It has to be a small team, probably working within the department and teaming up with organisations like ourselves and other charities that are working in the city, thinking about research-based, data-driven stuff to make sure we have progress,” continues Mr Sleator.

“A sort of the holistic approach of involving the community and thinking about the community spaces — it’s really important.”

Carly Heath was appointed Night-Time Economy Adviser for Bristol City Council in March 2021. She says her role is to “represent the city after dark”.

“The city doesn’t stop at 6pm. For a city like Bristol, a third of our population works after dark, especially when you start to consider things like health and social care, 24-hour retail, late-night call centres and late-night gyms.”

Sitting between industry and policy, Carly has worked on a number of campaigns including Bristol Rules, night-time safety, as well as a citywide initiative around drink spiking.

Seamas De Faoite

Ms Heath adds: “We also launched the Women’s Safety Charter, which is a model that Amy Lamé [London’s night czar] launched where we’re asking night-time businesses to make a commitment to women’s safety and to redesign their spaces through a lens of women’s safety.”

Ms Heath believes there’s something to be celebrated about city life.

“When you’re not at work, you’re in the night-time economy. It’s where we come together with our friends. It’s where we see our family,” she says.

“I believe that the night-time economy is the soul of the city. It’s where we have our gigs and our restaurants and our fun times to actually congregate. It’s something that needs to be nourished and looked after.

“People live in cities because they want stuff to do, so night-time is something that I believe should be really encouraged.”

We are sociable beings. We want to get out and enjoy what our environments can offer. According to Free The Night’s Transform Nightlife in Northern Ireland research, 91% of people surveyed said socialising with family and friends is the primary reason for using nightlife, with 75% wanting to experience music, arts and culture.

Given the lack of freedoms during lockdown, many are wishing to re-experience what their locality has to offer — but enhanced entertainment and cultural opportunities do not currently exist.

“It’s almost like the night-time economy has been taken away from people,” explains Michael Kill from NTIA of the pandemic’s impact.

“There is a stronger mutual respect between the operators who now value customers more and the customers who value the opportunity to be able to go out and socialise and expose themselves to culture.”

For certain communities too, nightlife is a treasured space where they can be who they are without fear of reprisal.

“For example, the LGBTQIA community, nightlife can often be a place where they’re allowed to be their full selves,” explains Ms Heath.

“They might have experiences in the daytime where they don’t get to flourish. Nightlife actually is that safe, protected space that everybody in the city deserves to have.”

“I’ve been a DJ for the last 15 years,” says Free The Night’s co-founder Holly Lester.

“This scene is where I found my community and my second family and I think a lot of people tar nightlife with this brush, like it’s something negative and it’s a dirty word.

“Especially in Northern Ireland, I think there’s a lot of work to be done to try to change the mindset of a lot of people and politicians. It doesn’t have to be seen that way.

“It isn’t just about going out drinking or whatever else happens in the night. There are a lot of other things that can happen and that should be happening.”

Carly Heath was appointed Night Time Economy Adviser for Bristol City Council in March 2021

Too often, nightlife is viewed exclusively for those heading to pubs or clubs, but there’s a significant population that prefers quieter, but public, pastimes.

Providing better nightlife services also means changing the mindset of what the night-time economy is.

“We have to do a job in terms of educating the people who are going out to these places as well for them to recognise that it’s culture as well,” says Mr Sleator.

“This is much an onus on the people who are already using the city to recognise the value of this culture and respect the city as there is for everybody else. It has to be a two-way rule for everybody.”

Mr de Faoite points out: “We have a strong artistic talent in the city that is losing out on gallery space because spaces are closing or being redeveloped.

“We really have to stress to people this does not revolve around alcohol with or without music. They’re just one element of this. Having the provision of entertainment spaces and places where people can socialise in later hours is what this is all about.

“I keep pointing to other cities where there’s a successful night-time economy, and activity where there’s things like poetry slams, book readings and bookstores, coffee shops that are open late to facilitate other types of events.”

Even if interest is sparked, and visitors — domestic and international — have a number of different experiences to enjoy, all infrastructure and businesses still need to work together for a positive outcome.

Broader public transport availability is an area which would not only benefit from night-time visitors and workers, but encourage it.

“A lot of people I know would be quite keen to come to Belfast in the evening time, but if you want to have a drink, you can’t drive, and then you’ve got all of the issues in terms of how to get home,” explains Alliance councillor Michael Long, a proponent of the establishment of a night czar. “A lot of people maybe would be put off by the fact that we have such a poor transport network.

“I think that would be one of the things that we would love to see in terms of a night czar taking on and promoting that.”

Increasing public transport availability, ‘stitching’ back together the options damaged by Covid, is one way to revitalise our city and improve its vibrancy, he says.

Translink, which is operating additional late-night bus, coach and train services in the lead-up to Christmas for those working and visiting Belfast and Derry, says it would welcome a night czar appointment.

“At Translink, we’re committed to working closely with key partners to develop additional and extended services which will help support the local businesses, those who work at night and those who want to enjoy the great hospitality available, with the comfort of knowing they have access to safe and reliable transport,” says Christ Conway, the company’s group chief executive.

“Late-night services will require investment and we would welcome engagement with a night czar to help support the need and promote the value of late-night public transport services for a better connected, more sustainable and enjoyable city for everyone.”

Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Kill

Investment in night-time events matters for many and attractions such as the Christmas market at Belfast City Hall demonstrates an appetite to do something different.

Being imaginative when it comes to what we can offer is vital, says Mr Long.

“It’s been a really difficult three or four years for everybody.

“I think that people are now looking to go back to do something that’s different and interesting.

“We need to be more imaginative in terms of how we get people into the city centre.

“It shouldn’t just be confined for Christmas or St Patrick’s Day or that kind of thing.

“It needs to be a little bit more of general entertainment where people can see something interesting and exciting.”

In Ms Heath’s opinion, night-time economic advisers are “vibe creators”.

She says: “We set the mood, we set the tone, and our job is to give people good experiences. That’s what nightlife providers are really passionate about doing, whether that’s good food, good drinks, good music and environments.”

Time will tell if Belfast can enjoy a similarly positive growth in its nightlife.

For more information on Free The Night, see freethenight.org