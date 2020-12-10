Why donkeys should not be forgotten this festive season

The little donkey is a mainstay of the Christmas nativity scene, but this year the animals at Co Antrim's Donkey Sanctuary will have a quiet Yuletide. Linda Stewart finds out why, and you could win a great prize in our special competition

Special place: Lorraine Nelson at The Donkey Sanctuary in Templepatrick

