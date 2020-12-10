Why donkeys should not be forgotten this festive season
The little donkey is a mainstay of the Christmas nativity scene, but this year the animals at Co Antrim's Donkey Sanctuary will have a quiet Yuletide. Linda Stewart finds out why, and you could win a great prize in our special competition
Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without a dewy-eyed donkey hovering in the back of the nativity scene. And it makes sense that one of the most special places to listen to Christmas carols is the Donkey Sanctuary in Co Antrim, which is home to 11 of the animals.