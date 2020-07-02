Why I love lockdown: Novelist Olivia Rana on eating healthier, having more time with family and creating the best ever rhubarb gin

While most people have been calling for an end to restrictions, the Belfast author says her daily life has changed for the better and she fears this could be lost in the return to normality

At the beginning of 2020 none of us could ever have contemplated being confined to our homes because of a pandemic. As the virus made its way from China and across Europe, as businesses and schools closed their doors and international travel came to a standstill, we looked on in horror, beginning to grasp some sense of how our lives were going to be impacted. This deadly disease was going to change our daily reality beyond recognition, and we assumed the worst. It closed us off from our families, it took loved ones too soon, and it threw us into economic turmoil. We were stopped in our tracks.