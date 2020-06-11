Why NI medics who took to social media to warn us about danger of Covid-19 are still urging caution
Early in pandemic, health professionals used social media to warn us what was coming and issue advice on how to curb spread of virus. Linda Stewart finds out what life has been like for them as cases surged
Linda Stewart
Dr Julia Courtney (47), from Co Down, is a consultant respiratory physician at the Ulster Hospital at Dundonald. She is married with three children aged seven, eight and 10. In March she issued a video clip urging people to stay at home and it made headlines across the UK.