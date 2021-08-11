Why there’s still Much Ado about online safety… Singer Rois Kelly-Lynch on her successful stage school and creating a video to help to tackle cyber bullying
Singer/songwriter Rois Kelly-Lynch from Castlederg talks to Lorraine Wylie about her successful stage school and creating a video to help to tackle cyber bullying
Lorraine Wylie
Situated in Co Tyrone, Castlederg may not be the biggest town in Northern Ireland but judging by the success of the Much Ado Stage School, it has more than its share of talent.