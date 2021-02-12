Why things are far from hopeless when it comes to love in the time of Covid
It’s been a year like no other and as with most other things, the world of dating has been turned on its head. But while things might seem bleak on the romance front, experts told Claire O’Boyle that things are far from hopeless when it comes to love in the time of Covid
Claire Hughes runs award-winning matchmaking business Soiree Society — and says despite the challenges of lockdown, people are still looking for love and she’s helped connect three long-term couples since the pandemic began.