Will the current lockdown have a lasting impact on your child?
With school closures, social distancing and confinement to home, life has utterly changed for families. Child psychologist David Coleman looks at the impact of the pandemic on kids
We've locked ourselves and our children down. We've retreated to our homes, isolating our households from those of our friends and families. In doing, so we have successfully slowed the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown has been an effective public health measure for the virus, but what about the lockdown's broader impact on children and teenagers? How is it shaping our children's long-term psychological wellbeing?