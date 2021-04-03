'Women then just accepted they would be uncomfortable': Extravagant fashion of La Belle Époque explored in Ulster Museum exhibition

La Belle Époque was a time of beauty, peace and stability - and extravagant fashion, as an exhibition in the Ulster Museum will reveal. By Claire O'Boyle

It was known as the time which saw the wealthy of the western world flourish and indulge. Fashions became ever-more extravagant as the elites of Europe created a fairytale existence for themselves, in the decades before World War One broke out in 1914.