'Wouldn’t change a thing': Omagh mum Elaine Donaghy McCrory out to raise awareness of 'the positive reality of Down syndrome'
“People with Down Syndrome expect the same as every other individual in this world; to feel included,” says Elaine, talking to Catriona Doherty ahead of World Down Syndrome Day 2022
Catriona Doherty
Prior to receiving their daughter Mollie’s diagnosis of Down syndrome, half an hour after their baby girl was born in July 2021, Elaine (41) and her husband Kevin (42) had limited prior experience or knowledge of the syndrome.