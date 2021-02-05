Writer Philip Orr: 'The tide has turned so badly against a pro-Union interpretation of Troubles'
Writer Philip Orr on giving a voice to former security force members in his new book and how he wrestled with his beliefs growing up under the guidance of a devout Baptist pastor father
Gail Walker
When Philip Orr visits the Seamus Heaney HomePlace centre he is delighted to see such a fitting celebration of the articulacy of Northern Ireland's great poet, but he is also struck by the untold story of what used to stand on its site: an RUC barracks.