X marks the spot, Meta’s social media company hanging by a Thread(s), and Apple’s Vision Pro media shyness

We take a look at the biggest stories of the week in tech, from a camera shy product to a potential billionaire cage fight...

There is constant talk in Hollywood of a follow-up to David Fincher’s 2011 film The Social Network, primarily one which focuses on Facebook captivated (and then didn’t) our lives ever since Mark Zuckerberg created the original code of the website in his Harvard dorm.

But in the past few weeks, it appears you couldn’t just do a simple sequel, you’d need a Game of Thrones-esque franchise documenting every twist and turn in the battle for social media.

This week also seen two behemoths, Meta and Twitter (which is now, confusingly, X but still technically Twitter) dealt blows in their respective fields, with the latter’s owner billionaire eccentric Elon Musk kill off Larry the Bird in favour of a shiny new simplistic (and pointless) rebrand to, ‘X’ while Zuck’s own rebrand of Twitter lost over 50 million users in his micro-blogging rival Threads.

It seems every week users of the once-bird app threaten to jump ship - and they did in their droves when Meta/Facebook/Instagram launched their rival last month, but now it appears teething issues like a catered ‘For You’ homepage, lack of desktop version and no search feature put off users who have quickly retreated back into the arms of the South African pioneer.

Time will tell who will come out on top between the pair’s respective rival websites, perhaps we just let whoever wins their long touted cage fight (seriously) get to keep the format which is now edging a little bit closer.

The pair have long been playful rivals, but are set to bring it into a ring with Musk writing on X (of course) that he had plan to stream the tussle between the pair live on the website.

Zuck responded on Threads (because, of course) he is ‘ready’ but Musk hasn’t got back to him.

Read more Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Maybe it’s just a case of lost in translation and both are missing each other’s taunts because they’re on each other’s respective social media platforms. If only Google+ was still around so the pair could set a date together.

In hardware news, Apple still continues to show-off its highly anticipated and visual game changer Vision Pro AR headset…by talking about it.

CEO Tim Cook said in an interview this week he wears the device daily, with the California company stating they anticipate the device to reform every aspect of our lives in what is expected to be Apple’s biggest launch since the iPhone.

It remains to be seen how many people will race to pick it up when it is finally released given it’s eye-watering near £3,000 price tag. You do get to see your surroundings through.

After Cook’s announcement he left many scratching their still headset-free heads after he didn’t share any photographs of himself wearing the device leading to confusion in the tech world as to why if you’re loving the device, drop a selfie Tim?