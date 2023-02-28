“You are in your own grief and you have to go on your own journey of grief.”

Psychologist Hilary Scott talks about her new book, a ‘gentle guide’ for those trying to process the death of someone close

Hilary Scott has used her professional and personal experiences in writing One Day At A Time

Death is something that affects us all, and the grief that follows is a deeply personal thing everyone experiences differently.

Often in society, we feel the need to speed ourselves through the stages of grief or to suppress it altogether, but it is not easy for us to process — no matter how much we prepare ourselves for it.

Psychologist Hilary Scott worked as a Cruse bereavement counsellor, helping both adults and children to process death and grief.

Her new book, One Day At A Time, is a daily guide to help navigate the first year of grief.

For Hilary the reason for the book was simple: to give the reader a crutch during that most traumatic period.

She says: “I wrote the book thinking there’s lots of people who go home and shut the door — maybe you are on your own, maybe you have young children, maybe you were with that person for 40 years and they are built into the bricks with you, and you just think: ‘How do I get life back to normal?’

“The book gives you a gentle guide to help you come to a place where you feel comfortable.

“It’s never going to be the same because that person is gone, so your life can’t go back to the way it was before. But you can accept it.”

The book is structured so it can be read in its entirety or one page a day.

“When I was struggling with grief I would write in a diary every day for a year,” she explains.

“The book isn’t my story; it helped me, so I wanted the book to have a similar format.

“The idea is to just take things day by day, and not to worry about making decisions, particularly not big decisions — only focus on what you are doing today, just focus on getting through that day.

“I incorporated my own experiences, and then I blended what I had seen working with parents and children and people who have experienced all kinds of grief.

“I tried to cover all the elements of grief. Grief comes in stages. Everyone experiences these stages; some to different extents than others, but I really tried to bring it all together in the book.”

For Hilary, a priority was to help the reader allow themselves to grieve.

She feels people sometimes don’t want to experience grief, and are scared of both death and grief.

She adds: “It [death] is all around us. When there is death, there is grief, and grief comes from having loved someone, so we should never shy away from grief. There is no such thing as an easy route through it, but you can get through it.”

She believes society isn’t exposed to grief in the same way it once was, and that can create a disconnect.

“Seventy years ago we saw death all the time, it was everywhere, we were used to seeing it and seeing people mourn,” she says.

“But now, because of all these wonderful medical advancements, people live longer, which is amazing.

“But it also means death has become a bit more foreign, particularly for young people and children.

“We don’t know how to react when someone is grieving and we want to make them stop, we want to distract them and focus on the positives.

“But we need to realise that people need to live through the grief in order to be able to look back on happy memories.

“Sometimes people just need to be sad, so let them be sad, let them work through their emotions.”

She understands it can be difficult to support someone experiencing the loss of a loved one, but says the worst thing to do is ignore the death.

“You have lost someone you love and you go back into work and nobody says anything, and you know they are walking on eggshells around you, but they don’t acknowledge it,” she explains.

“You are just stuck there thinking: ‘How are you going about your life like nothing happened? My life has been turned upside down. It’s totally stopped, but you can just act like nothing happened’.”

This can lead to resentment and isolation.

The cover of One Day At A Time

One Day At A Time draws on her years of psychological experience, but personal experiences with grief also shaped the content.

“I lost my husband [Bill] very unexpectedly. I went from saying: ‘Bye, love you, have a good day at work’ to him in the morning to identifying his body in the morgue that night,” she says.

Bill died from a heart attack in 2002. Despite all her professional experience, she wasn’t prepared for his death or the ensuing grief.

Further upset came from knowing he was alone at the time he passed.

She explains: “It’s the classic: two policemen come to the door and say: ‘Look, will you take a seat’. I actually said, because I sort of knew what was coming: ‘But this is what I do for other people’.

“You have this thing where you try to hold it back and not hear the words spoken, because that’s going to set you on a path.

“You are in your own grief and you have to go on your own journey of grief. It doesn’t matter what you know in advance; that is not a protective cushion.”

She believes the process of grief needs to be guided by the person who is grieving, something reflected in her book.

She says: “The book is nothing to do with clinical approaches. It is designed to be a self-help, so the person can just read through it themselves. It’s gentle and it moves at their pace.”

One Day At A Time by Hilary Scott (Grosvenor House Publishing Ltd, £10.99) is available now from Amazon