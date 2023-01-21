‘Young men need much better role models than the likes of Andrew Tate’: Journalism student researches impact of controversial influencer
The controversial social media influencer’s output has prompted one Ulster University student to research its impact on her peers
Gillian Halliday
It was listening to conversations taking place on campus about Andrew Tate, arguably the internet’s most hated man, that prompted Ulster University journalism student Lili Busby to research the impact — if any — the toxic social media influencer had on her peers.