Fermanagh couple make history as they marry in the grounds of Enniskillen Castle

A Co Fermanagh couple have made history by becoming the first to say their vows in the grounds of Enniskillen Castle.

Leona Rooney (29) and Christopher Read (35), both from Enniskillen, tied the knot in an outdoor civil ceremony last week.

It was the first to take place in Fermanagh since the relaxation of lockdown restrictions permitted small wedding ceremonies.

The happy couple, who have been together for more than 11 years and share seven-month-old daughter Martha, said 'I do' in front of a small group of guests some two months after their original wedding date.

Restrictions meant only 10 people could attend the celebration that made history for both the newlyweds and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. The council's deputy registrar Mandy Somerville conducted the ceremony.

The newlyweds said: "We will never forget our wedding day and we are extremely grateful to the staff of the council's registration service and the deputy registrar, Mandy, for ensuring that our special day came together so well."

Ms Somerville said she was delighted to have officiated.

"With so many weddings having been postponed or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is wonderful to see couples now being able to put plans in place to fulfil their dreams to get married, albeit still with restrictions in place," she said. While Leona and Christopher's vows were the first to take place at the castle, previous wedding parties have visited its historic grounds.

Council officials unearthed photographs from over 80 years ago when Mary Preston, daughter of the then caretaker at Castle Square, left the grounds to wed her fiance William Toland

