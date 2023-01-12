Finding the perfect pet: The four-legged lovelies looking for a new home in Northern Ireland

Finding a forever home for furry friends isn’t as easy as you’d expect – Claire O’Boyle has located some animals looking for a new abode

For lots of us the New Year brings the promise of new beginnings – and no one needs a second chance more than this line-up of lovable pets.

Each one spent Christmas at animal centres across Northern Ireland in the hope their forever home would be just around the corner. And with the cost-of-living crisis impacting more than ever on pet owners’ ability to look after their animals – charity Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre saw a 100% increase in cat relinquishment requests in 2022 compared to the same period the year before – finding the perfect pairing for pets across Northern Ireland is a key challenge for charities in 2023. Here are just some of those searching for their perfect homes this January.

Trudy

Five-year-old Trudy

Five-year-old Trudy arrived in the care of the Cats Protection charity after she was handed into a local veterinary clinic by a member of the public. According to the team at Cats Protection, she has turned into a very sweet, vocal and forward little cat. Trudy arrived with severe flea allergy dermatitis (FAD) and is feeling much more comfortable now with veterinary treatment and TLC from staff and volunteers at the centre. Trudy does have a heart murmur which currently doesn’t require medication. She would suit a cat experienced, adult only household.

To find out more visitwww.cats.org.uk/belfast

Sparky

Six-year-old Sparky

Six-year-old Sparky has been in the care of the Cats Protection Belfast Adoption Centre since April this year. Sparky had a nasty leg and hip injury that needed corrective surgery to help her walk. Sparky is well on the road to recovery now and is being managed on a little pain relief for her stiffness and arthritis, alongside some physio and exercise therapy. Sparky is an independent lady that loves a bit of fuss and catnip. She would love a settled home with space to run around and continue strengthening her leg.

To find out more visit www.cats.org.uk/belfast

Sheila

Sheila

Sweet nine-year-old Sheila is sadly one of the “long stay” cats with Cats Protection, having spent over 161 days in care to date. She has also been with the charity twice as her owners could no longer care for her. Sheila loves a good fuss and would make a fantastic companion. She has a slight heart murmur, but it doesn’t hold her back and doesn’t currently require medication. The team hopes this is third time lucky for Sheila in finding her forever home. If someone was unable to offer Sheila a home but wanted to help in another way, she is also a sponsor cat.

For more on how to sponsor a cat visit www.cats.org.uk/sponsor or to find out more about Sheila at the Belfast Adoption Centre visit www.cats.org.uk/belfast

Benji & Winterberry

Benji, the Lion Head and Winterberry, the albino, bonded at Assisi Animal Sanctuary

Benji, the Lion Head and Winterberry, the albino, bonded at Assisi Animal Sanctuary. Both are a little cautious about getting head rubs, but they are super sweet bunnies who love to explore and just need a little bit of time spent with them to help build their confidence.

To find out more visit www.assisi-ni.org

Buckthorn

Neutered male bunny Buckthorn, who loves snuggles

Neutered male bunny Buckthorn is like a real-life teddy, who loves nothing more than lots of snuggles. Found as a stray full of matting, very underweight and scared, the adorable rabbit has come a long way since he arrived at Assisi Animal Sanctuary both in terms of his health and confidence. Sadly, Buckthorn has arthritis on both sides of his hip, so he’ll need pain relief medication all his life. The good news is, he loves the taste of it. The team at Assisi would like to find Buckthorn the right rabbit friend and think a larger female spayed rabbit, who could show him who’s boss, could work well, although they’re open to different options.

To find out more visit www.assisi-ni.org

Stark

Guinea pig Stark

Guinea pig Stark recently lost his pal, Otto pig, which has left him very lonely. Stark is a pretty relaxed piggy but, according to the team at Assisi Animal Sanctuary, has a bit of a dramatic side when being picked up. Stark is looking for a female piggy, or a very chilled out male piggy to be companions with.

To find out more visit www.assisi-ni.org

Pixie

Pixie is around two years old

Pixie is around two years old and was found by a member of the public abandoned. When Pixie came into the USPCA it was found that she needed surgery for a lump on her neck. Thanks to the USPCA vet team, the lump was successfully removed and Pixie made a full recovery. She is now looking for her forever home.

To find out more visit www.uspca.co.uk

Quinn

Miniature Dachshund puppy Quinn

Miniature Dachshund puppy Quinn was taken to the USPCA last month (Dec) by a member of the public after she was found injured and abandoned. After an X-Ray, the pup was found to have multiple fractures to its leg. Untreated, the injuries would be fatal. The USPCA’s highly-skilled veterinary team removed the leg, and now Quinn, named by the team, is set to make a full recovery. She is set to be up for rehoming in January once she’s deemed well enough by the veterinary team.

To find out more visit www.uspca.co.uk

Charlie

Charlie, a long-term lodger at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre, has spent some time in a foster home. His foster carers said they adored having him around. They said he is full of energy, fun and has lots of love to give. His favourite toy is a tennis ball and he loves to play fetch. Charlie also really likes getting out for walks and is happy to travel in the car to head off on adventures. Charlie, a Collie Spaniel cross, can be quite strong on the lead and so will need someone who can manage this. He needs a home with a good-sized secure garden that he can run around and play in. Six-year-old Charlie has not been around many dogs, so he is uncomfortable when they are near and may bark if they get too close, this means that Charlie will need quieter walking areas and should be the only pet within the home. Any children in the home should be 16 and over.

To find out more visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming

Hollie

Crossbreed Hollie is another long-term lodger at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre

Crossbreed Hollie, another long-term lodger at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre, loves nothing more than a cosy bed and the company of her carers. She really enjoys her dinner time and is very good at pretending she has skipped a meal or two! Hollie likes a stroll and a sniff around, but she will not be signing up for the next marathon. She loves a peaceful life and would settle into a new home well over time. Hollie, 10, knows what she wants from her new home and top of her list is a huge comfortable bed so she can lounge around for most of the day. Ideally this would be placed somewhere quiet. She requires a garden space where she can potter when she feels like it. The home shouldn't be too noisy or too busy as she really enjoys her downtime. She can live with older children, over 16 years. She also would like someone that understands she has some manageable medical needs. When it comes to other animals in the home, Hollie needs to be the only pet.

To find out more visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming