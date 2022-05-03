First time voters: ‘Make sure you vote for the person who will be able to represent you the best’

Luke Patterson (19) from south Belfast

Growing up in Northern Ireland, it’s hard not to be affected by politics; it’s part of your daily life here in a way that it isn’t in other parts of the UK. I wanted to study it in a slightly different way. That’s why I’m studying it outside of Northern Ireland. I wanted to study political science and politics around the world outside of a Northern Irish context because obviously we can bring it back to green and orange.

My politics would be post that green and orange and wanting to bring people together, all sides of the community. I’m just interested in learning about politics in different places around the world and also, how politics can improve peoples’ lives.

It’s really important to challenge the myths about Northern Irish society and at election time, parts of the past do come out and it does tend to be unionism versus nationalism, but I really do think we are moving beyond that.

I really do want an Assembly back up and running again. It is vital to improve peoples’ lives and I think the last few weeks of the Assembly proved that politicians here can actually work for the betterment of everyone. I hope that spirit would carry on through.

I’m really passionate about the economy. I want there to be a Northern Ireland with highly skilled jobs, jobs that pay well, jobs that have good prospects of progress.

I’m passionate about social issues: same sex marriage, trans rights now and pro-choice – that if I’m looking to vote for, that’s something I’m really passionate about. If we want to treat everyone equally, people should have the right to have control over their bodies.

Climate, for my generation, for the next generation, that is really the big issue. We can debate the constitutional question all we want about what this place is but if this place doesn’t exist because of climate change, then that debate has no worth.

Méabh McNeill (18), Belfast

As a first-time voter, I really want to make a difference as I feel our current politicians have taken their eyes off the ball a bit with regards to issues that relate to young people like me and others in my age group.

Voting is important to me as up until 1969 both women and men couldn’t vote until the age of 21. I don’t think many young people understand the power of a vote and the change it can make for us, as we are the future generation, and the outcome will affect us the most.

My parents have always voted themselves and brought me and my siblings up to vote, for what party/person who we believe will make a change that will better the community we live in. As a rule, they don’t discuss who they voted for, as it is up to us to make our own decisions, so we don’t influence each other’s opinions.

I think for years now, too many politicians have dragged religion into political debates and for me it shouldn’t be about orange or green.

I’m more interested in diversity and real issues like equality, climate change, the minimum wage gap between age groups – if you do the same job, you should get paid the same hourly rate – as well as outdated thinking. Our political representatives should be focussing on how to better things for the future rather than dragging up issues from the past. Move on!

It aggravates me when people give off about how things are here, and yet still refuse to vote! Nothing is going to change unless you are willing to do something about it. The same applies to those who vote for the same parties all the time, yet still don’t see any change. Waken up, do your research and use your vote wisely.

Sean Kane (18) from north Co Antrim

I’ve been waiting for vote. I have always had an interest in politics, probably since I started secondary school. I think it’s very important to vote. I hate the mentality of ‘it’s only one vote, it won’t make a difference.’ Every single vote makes a difference.

I am interested in what politicians are looking to improve in my local area and also look at their stance of women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, Black Lives Matter, their view on international issues as well, if they’re going to be liberal enough and include everybody rather than just sticking to one type of person.

I think it’s so important to get everyone to vote but especially women. I’d love everyone to be at least interested; if they don’t vote for whom I’m voting for, that’s not an issue, as long as they know who they’re voting for and what they’re voting for and how it can be used. Our age group, especially 18 and 19, they don’t really like to form opinions, they don’t really care – they may vote for someone their family votes for or think, ‘Well, everyone’s voting for them, so I’ll vote for them.’

Dermot Hamill (18) from south Armagh

Dermot Hamill

I’ve been following elections since I was about nine, so I actually get to take part this time rather than watching it on the news at 12 at night.

Everyone has to take part and it is important to have your say. I’ve been involved in politics for so long, but I know that when you don’t have a vote, people are less likely to listen to you. Politicians seem less likely to take your opinions on board because you weren’t really a voter, you weren’t a member of the electorate. Now I am and I can say, fine, if you’re not going to follow through on things and do things I believe in, I will vote for other parties.

It’s about ensuring now that my voice has something to back it up with. It is also about taking part and seeing change.

I’m a bit of an education nerd; I really care about the likes of integrated education and Troubles education. I’m a big believer in reforming how we teach politics and ensuring every kid get some kind of political education. The same for languages; I am a linguist, so I really care about students getting that opportunity to learn a language.

Standard social issues like a woman’s right to choose, how parties view things like conversion therapy and Irish language rights would be a big one for me. I am a gaeilgeoir. These things will affect me so they’re right in the forefront of my agenda.

Andra Vladu (19), east Belfast

Andra Vladu

I think it’s particularly important for young people to use their vote and engage – before the election which young people are already doing, we’re asking politicians for policies that address our needs for the future and present, and also at election time.

A lot of time young people don’t tend to vote because maybe there’s a chance that young people are not entirely happy with the package that one particular party brings. I think it’s really important to vote for those who come close to what we wish to see happen in the future because that will give a chance for political parties to improve, to make improvements on their policies. That also means we can hold them accountable to those promises during their term.

The most important policies for me revolve around nature and climate and social equity. In my view these policies are fundamental in making everything else possible in the long run.

For me, I am going to be looking out for manifestoes that are to do with nature, climate and social equity. I think every person can make an informed decision on who they choose to vote for – manifestoes are available online. If you’re reading through and want more clarity on a certain point, you have to contact that political party or the candidate and ask any further questions and then vote.

It is incredibly important to have your say. Every single vote matters and that person who is voted in in your area, they’re going to be representing your opinions and your views for the next five years. Even if you’re not entirely happy or not sure about the package, feel free to contact them to ask for clarity.

We have seen in different elections how such a small percentage of votes makes a huge difference. It’s your future – take it in your own hands and make sure you vote for the person who will be able to represent you the best.