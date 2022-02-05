10 Valentine’s gift ideas for the wine lover in your life

Splash out

For a really indulgent dip in the tub, these pearly pink glittery bath bombs actually have the aroma of rosé wine. There’s enough here for 10 relaxing baths and if you get your partner to close their eyes, it’ll feel like they’re luxuriating in their favourite tipple — just don’t call them an old soak.

£7.99 from www.prezzybox.com

Lessons in love

Belfast wine school

Share the fun of learning more about wine together by signing up for one of the tastings or courses run by Belfast wine school. Held in the Bullitt Hotel, the relaxed and informative events range from a focus on wines in different parts of the world to pairings with food and wine and cheese evenings. Personalised gold-embossed gift vouchers are available online.

www.localwineschool.com/belfast

Romance IS in the air

Wind chimes

Add another sound to the clink of glasses — the tinkle of these delightful wind chimes made from recycled wine bottles. They come in a range of colours trimmed with attractive copper bands and the wooden ball hanging inside is attached a heart-shaped flag that catches the breeze.

£19.08 for one or £111.32 for the full set of seven, from etsy.com

Berry unusual

Wicklow wine

A winery in Wicklow? Who knew? Móinéir wines are created from berries rather than grapes at the Wicklow Way Winery and you can surprise your partner with a tour of this unique enterprise that includes tastings of the three varieties — strawberry, raspberry and blackberry — and pairings with cheese and chocolates.

Tour gift vouchers from €25 from www.wicklowwaywines.ie

Labelled with love

I Heart Prosecco

I Heart Prosecco seems like a bubbly just made for Valentine’s Day, so why not go one step further and get a personalised bottle? Put the fizz back into your relationship by having your own message printed on the label, and there’s an additional option for it to be delivered in its own gift box

£19.99 plus delivery, from personalised.iheartwines.co.uk

Scents and sensibility

Aroma Kit

Instead of a bottle of scent, get your wine-loving partner a whole kit-full of scents. Le Nez du Vin’s aroma training kits have been used for years to train sommeliers and will help any enthusiast serious about wine to sharpen their nose.

£67 for 12 aromas, up to £270 for 54 aromas, from coolersomm.com

Pop your cork in Killarney

Great Southern Hotel

Whisk your amour off to Killarney for a Valentine’s break and enjoy some exceptional wines in the Wine Room at the Great Southern Hotel. Sample the suggestions of Head Sommelier Massimo Mirabile or try the Enomatic wine serving system, an interactive experience which dispenses wine by the glass using a prepaid card.

A one night Wine and Dine experience is currently on offer from €185 per room, which includes a €10 Enomatic Wine Card. www.greatsouthernkillarney.com

Sock it to them

Wine socks

Have your loved one chuckling over their Chardonnay with these fun socks that say it all. Available in a range of colours they fit women’s shoe size 3-11, or there’s an indulgently soft premium version that fits women’s sizes 4-10. No sizes for the gents — it seems they’re the ones doing the serving.

£5.57 from etsy.com

You sexy thing

Sexy Thing shiraz

Schmooz your partner with a case of Cloof Very Sexy Shiraz, an exceptional South African wine that combines rich blackberry fruit with spicy notes. Try your local independent wine merchant, but failing that the UK-wide Fine Wine Company appears to be still shipping to Northern Ireland and has it in stock.

£70 for a case plus shipping, from www.thefinewinecompany.co.uk

The perfect package

wine box

Okay, so you’ve bought them a really lovely bottle of wine. Now make it extra-special with this eco-friendly bamboo presentation box featuring four sommelier tools neatly stowed in the lid. Inside you’ll find a corkscrew, drip ring, bottle stopper and pouring spout, and the box can be etched with a romantic message of your choice.

£28.99 from etsy.com