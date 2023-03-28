12 Northern Ireland eateries make Sunday Times ‘100 Best Restaurants’ list - with two in top ten

Two restaurants in Northern Ireland have made it onto The Sunday Times’ annual top 10 list of the best restaurants in Ireland.

James Street in Belfast took the highest spot in the catalogue for NI, claiming fourth, while Coleraine’s Lir: Native Seafood came sixth.

Overall, 12 Northern Irish eateries made the newspaper brand’s top 100 index.

In Holywood, Co Down, three businesses are on the list for 2023; Frae, Lynchpin and Noble.

Artis and Scarpello & Co in Derry also ‘cut the mustard’.

NI has three Michelin-star restaurants – all in Belfast – with Ox and The Muddlers Club both making The Sunday Times’ cut.

However, Deanes Eipic missed out, despite its owner and culinary veteran Michael Deane winning the Mentor of the Year award at the Michelin 2023 guide on Monday.

Further Belfast inclusions on The Sunday Times list were Stock Kitchen – which is upstairs from St George’s Market – Hill Street’s Waterman, and Flout Pizza on the Newtownards Road, which was also recently given a ‘10 out of 10’ rating by world-famous blogger account, ‘Food Review Club’.

Library Street in Dublin was crowned number one altogether, followed by Goldie in Cork and Big Mike’s in Blackrock, Dublin.

A statement from The Sunday Times reads: “This year’s list focuses on the most exciting and vital rooms to eat modern and creative Irish cooking. The Top Ten Hottest Dining Rooms capture the spirit of modern Irish cooking and hospitality using local Irish ingredients found close to their location.

“Compiled by renowned food critics John and Sally McKenna, this is their fourth decade covering the Hundred Best Restaurants in Ireland and their seventh edition with The Sunday Times.”

Describing James Street, John and Sally praised executive head chef Ryan Stringer’s local links to his home county.

"Stringer goes back to his Tyrone roots when it comes to steak: he hails from Dungannon and sources his meats from the peerless Lisdergan Butchery of Fintona,” they said.

"The result is meat cookery of the highest standard, and if we suggest the crab and chilli linguine to start and the 70 per cent chocolate tart for dessert, you will have experienced the perfect meal. Twenty years old, and frisky as a pup, James Street is on top form.”

Meanwhile, Lir, which is based at Coleraine Marina and is the creation of local couple Stevie and Rebekah McCarry, was regarded so highly due to its “strictly wild style”.

"The squid snack, for example, comes as a bhaji,” noted John and Sally.

"The john dory is transformed into a schnitzel. Monkfish and coley are transmuted into chorizo or lomo. Always dreamt of a monkfish sausage roll? You can stop dreaming and go to Coleraine. No one else attempts this wild reimagining of seafood, where the raw ingredients and the culinary context in which they are served are transformed into brilliantly avant garde creations.

"Avant garde seafood? Eating is believing. Daytime offers coffees and Native Seafood lunches; dinner is the full Lir imaginarium.”

You can view the full top 100 list here.