15 Northern Ireland beer gardens and ice cream parlours to visit this summer

While we look likely to miss the dangerous levels of heat forecast for parts of Britain, the warmer weather still provides the perfect excuse to get out of the house.

Beer gardens

The National Grande Cafe, Belfast

A hip, industrial-style bar and cafe serving breakfast, burgers and snacks, craft beers and cocktails.

Harry’s Shack, Portstewart

A picturesque beachfront destination serving local seafood and cocktails with a patio boasting scenic views, it has seating for up to 60 families, an eclectic menu and the perfect combination of relaxation, sea air and good food and drink.

The Dirty Onion and Yardbird, Belfast

A traditional pub located in one of the city’s oldest buildings on Hill Street, The Dirty Onion’s beer garden has distinctive wooden framing and is attached to a long, modern courtyard.

The Dirty Onion.

Jamaica Inn, Bangor

An eclectic menu of modern and classic dishes, plus live music and sea views in a snug, this homely tavern offers a great day out during warm weather and has become a local institution since its opening in 2004.

The Dirty Duck Alehouse, Holywood

A classic pub with live music and international dishes in its upstairs restaurant offering panoramic views of the seafront.

The Dirty Duck in Holywood

Hop House, Bangor

Situated on High Street, Hop House serves beer and burgers as well as cocktails, slushies with a kick and boozy milkshakes.

The Speckled Hen, Lisburn

In the ancient parish of Derriaghy, it has a welcoming, warm and cosy atmosphere for customers, and a passion for simple, rustic cuisine, craft beers, ciders and great coffee.

The Thirsty Goat, Derry

One of the Maiden City’s newest bars and beer gardens, it has a delicious menu, live music every night of the week and, of course, plenty of craic.

McGinley’s, Letterkenny

If you fancy a trip across the border to Co Donegal, McGinley’s can be found in the heart of the bustling town. With live music and a range of local and international beers and spirits, McGinley’s is perfect for an enjoyable night out.

Ice cream parlours

Gelati ice cream cone held up to the hot summer sky

Morelli’s, Portstewart

Morelli’s Ice Cream has been serving tasty treats to refreshment-seeking patrons for over 100 years. For locals and tourists alike, Morelli’s is a must-visit place when the weather starts to heat up.

Fiorentini, Derry

A traditional Italian ice cream parlour and coffee shop, Fiorentini is a family-run business also serving fish and chips, toasties and sandwiches.

Missy Moo’s Ice Cream Bar, Bridge End

Located in the Co Donegal village, Missy Moo’s specialises in delicious gelato, whipped ice cream, sundaes, waffles and brownies.

Joe Jackson’s, Derry

In Foyleside Shopping Centre, Joe Jackson’s homemade ice cream is the perfect way to cool down when the heat starts rising. There’s also a coffee shop on the premises if you’re missing that caffeine kick.

Mullin’s Ice Cream Shop, Kilrea

Located in The Diamond, and easy to spot due to the large queues during hot weather, the family-run business boasts unique flavoured ice cream — try their mango and rainbow rocks — as well as sundaes and milkshakes.

Rossi’s, Belfast

The parlour has been making authentic Italian ice cream for more than 130 years, with the traditional vanilla recipe being passed from generation to generation. Rossi’s has 30 different varieties of traditional gelato, as well as a number of bold, experimental ice cream flavours.