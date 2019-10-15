18 restaurants named as Northern Ireland's dining destinations of the year

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort was named as one of the best places to eat

Eighteen restaurants have been named as Northern Ireland's dining destinations of the year.

The list was compiled by the AA for its Restaurant Guide 2020.

Belfast is leading the way on the list of restaurants in Northern Ireland, with the Merchant Hotel and Deanes at Queens named among 2,000 restaurants across the UK.

Michael Deane gets another nod for Deanes EIPIC in the heart of the city.

Shu restaurant on the Lisburn Road is named along with James St. Meanwhile, Michelin-starred OX is also on the list, as is the Fitwilliam Hotel.

Seahorse Restaurant in the Grand Central Hotel rounds out the Belfast dining destinations.

In Co Antrim Bushmills Inn Hotel and Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort are named as the best places to eat.

Sleepy Hollow in Newtownabbey is shortlisted for its modern Irish food, whereas Vanilla Restaurant in Newcastle is singled out for its global cuisine.

In Co Down, Balloo House also features on the list.

Lough Erne Resort and Manor House Country Hotel are named dining destinations in Enniskillen.

In Londonderry, Browns on Bonds Hill and The Gown in the Bishop's Gate Hotel are the AA's picks and slightly further afield, Ardtara Country House in Maghera is also named.

Full list of 18 dining destinations: