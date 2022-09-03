20 unmissable English pubs, as chosen by NI expats who know their beer

These are hard times for pubs everywhere. A few months ago this column reported that most licence transfers in Northern Ireland were from pubs shutting down to supermarket chains opening drink aisles. It’s a similar story in England. At the end of June I stayed the night at the lovely Ship Inn in Portloe, a tiny village among the Cornish cliffs; by the end of July, at the height of the holiday season, the pub was no more. The stunning location and the quizzes and curry nights and community events were just not enough to sustain a business.

Yet England is home to some of the world’s most appealing pubs, and over a recent pint in one of them — the 16th-century Old Inn in Congresbury, Somerset — it occurred to me to ask a few Northern Ireland folk who live or have spent a lot of time in England to recommend their favourites. Visit these while you can — the Ship Inn in Portloe won’t be the last to close.

Hill House Inn, Happisburgh, Norfolk: A 400-year-old seaside inn beloved by the creator of Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, but threatened by coastal erosion. “This is a bittersweet recommendation as the pub and the village will be in the sea in 30 years,” says a correspondent.

Pandora Inn, Falmouth, Cornwall: Beautiful 13th-century thatched pub perched on the edge of a scenic creek, with a pontoon on the water providing seating for 150 people in summer.

The Canalhouse, Nottingham: Remarkable pub (pictured) with a canal flowing through its interior and narrowboats moored inside.

Drunken Duck, Barngates, Cumbria: A much-loved inn at a remote crossroads in the Lake District, named after a local legend about a woman who found ducks lying on the road and, believing them to be dead, started to pluck them for eating. Suddenly the ducks began waking up: they’d been comatose after drinking beer from a barrel that fell off a lorry.

The Elm Tree, Cambridge: Quirky candlelit pub tucked away in the backstreets famous for its cask ales and bottled Belgian beers.

Tan Hill Inn, Reeth, North Yorkshire: “Take a sleeping bag and several days’ worth of clothes if you go in winter,” warns a correspondent. The highest inn in Britain hit the headlines last year when snowstorms stranded customers there for three days. They weren’t complaining.

Bowland Beer Hall, Clitheroe, Lancashire: A huge beer selection is available at one of the longest bars in Britain, stretching over 105 feet. Bowland Brewery, maker of the cheekily named Pheasant Plucker beer, is just next door.

Bag of Nails, Bristol: A truly individual pub where dozens of cats roam freely and a retro record player provides the music. There’s an ever-changing beer selection and a welcoming atmosphere — just don’t bring your dog.

The Britons Protection, Manchester: One of the city’s oldest bars, where you can settle in the snug to enjoy a whiskey selection of more than 300 bottles. “A cracking Manc pub,” enthuses a correspondent.

Spotted Dog, Tunbridge Wells: Charming 15th-century country pub with oak beams, open fire and horse brasses, plus a “great garden with a great view,” says a correspondent.

Baltic Fleet, Liverpool: Delightful nautical pub with smugglers tunnels underneath and formerly a large number of exit doors so customers could flee the press gangs. Oh, and it’s haunted as well.

The Two Chairmen, Dartmouth Street, London: Cosy backstreet gem named after sedan chair carriers who ferried customers to and from the pub. “Doesn’t get more central, or smaller, than this,” says a correspondent.

Barton’s Mill, Basingstoke, Hampshire: Quaint little pub and restaurant in a converted mill with waterwheel still attached, plus an appealing riverside beer garden.

Old Joint Stock, Birmingham: Glass-domed building formerly the home of Birmingham Joint Stock Bank and now containing a pub and theatre. Ironically, it sells more pints of Fuller’s London Pride than any pub in the capital.

Devonshire Arms, Kensington, London: Relaxed and popular city pub which originally had its own bowling green. “A bit posh but very nice”, says a correspondent.

King William IV, Ipsden, Oxfordshire: The “fantastic view” over the Oxfordshire Downs is what attracted a correspondent to this fine old country pub with its timbered ceilings, tiled floors and excellent ales.

The Boot, St Albans, Hertfordshire: Cosy pub dating back 500 years, with a name derived from the story that a priest once trapped the devil in a boot here. The Wars of the Roses began outside the front door.

The Royal Standard, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire: Atmospheric timbered pub claiming to be the oldest free-house in England. Popular with film-makers, it was used for the shootout in Hot Fuzz.

The Brisley Bell, Dereham, Norfolk: Charming 17th-century inn overlooking the village common and featuring a book-lined snug and an open fire. Voted Great British Pub of the Year in 2021.

Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem, Nottingham: Dating from the Crusades, this pub is carved into the sandstone outcrop that supports Nottingham castle and has cave cellars beneath. “It has to be seen to be believed,” says a correspondent.

My thanks to Andrew, Bob, Chris, the two Davids and Paul for their recommendations.