A day to celebrate our favourite fizz… why Prosecco is the bubbly Italian we all love

Strange but true: there is a village in Italy called Prosecco but the area best known for producing the famous sparkling wine isn’t anywhere nearby – it’s a two-hour car journey away. There also used to be a grape called Prosecco but there isn’t any more – it’s now called Glera after the Italian authorities changed the name. And although Prosecco is renowned for its bubbles, not all of it is sparkling – Tranquilo Prosecco has no fizz whatsoever.