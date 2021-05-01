A meat feat to savour

This week, Paula serves up a go-to spring dinner choice

Lamb is one of the most unadulterated foods you can eat. Sheep graze naturally on mountain herbs, thyme and grass, which results in alchemy of the highest order. The meat becomes the very essence of the place where the sheep are reared. Lamb is a divisive meat - people either love it or hate it. Some are put off by the fat or the strong taste. In reality lamb meat should be sweet and lean. Rump is the perfect cut to learn to love this local meat with. It's like a mini joint with a thin coating of fat. Here I've roasted it with herbs and garlic and finished it off with some honey, parsley and vinegar to make a delicious jus. This cut is perfect if you like lamb but the majority of the household don't - give them cornflakes while you enjoy your individual roast.