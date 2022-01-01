A New Year drinks quiz to satisfy your thirst for knowledge

How much do you know about drinks?

1. Which country is the world’s biggest wine producer in terms of volume?

a) France

b) Spain

c) Chile

d) Italy

2. What is the difference between a measure of spirits served in a pub in England compared to one served in bar in a Northern Ireland?

a) 5ml

b) 8ml

c) 10ml

d) No difference

3. How did Pepsi Cola get its name?

a) It was originally advertised as a relief for dyspepsia

b) The man who devised the recipe was a Mr C. Pepp

c) Pepsi is slang for ‘delicious’ in Mexico

d) It was originally called ‘Pipsy’ after the inventor’s pet name for his niece Philippa

4. Which of these nations is NOT a coffee-producing country?

a) China

b) United States

c) Turkey

d) Uganda

5. How many calories are there in a pint of Guinness?

a) 190

b) 210

c) 280

d) 320

6. Reims in the major city in which French wine region?

a) Beaujolais

b) Alsace

c) Burgundy

d) Champagne

7. What was ‘Dublin Dr Pepper’?

a) An Irish rival to the famous US soft drink

b) A unique formulation of the drink made in Dublin, Texas

c) Dr Pepper with a shot of whiskey

d) Dr Pepper that was only sold in Ireland

8. What botanical must gin contain to be legally called gin?

a) Juniper

b) Coriander

c) Angelica

d) Licorice

9. In whiskey distilling, what is the ‘angels’ share’?

a) The first portion of spirit run off from the still which is then discarded

b) Spirit that is too high in alcohol to be used

c) Spirit that is spilt during the production process

d) Spirit that evaporates during the maturing process in casks.

10. According to the British Tea Producers’ Association, what should be maximum temperature of the water used to make a cup of tea?

a) 65°C

b) 75°C

c) 85°C

d) 100°C

11. Which nationality was branded the world’s drunkest by the Global Drug Survey in 2020?

a) Australian

b) British

c) Irish

d) Finnish

12. Which European country is home to the following drinks: Rivella, Passaia, Gazzosa and Flauder?

a) Switzerland

b) Poland

c) Portugal

d) Luxembourg

13. Which book featured ‘the best drink in existence’, the Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster?

a) Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

b) Dune

c) The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

d) Naked Lunch

14. How many years must Irish whiskey be matured in wooden casks before it can be called whiskey?

a) One year

b) Three years

c) Five Years

d) Seven Years

15. Who said: “Men are like wine — some turn to vinegar but the best improve with age”?

a) Pope John XXIII

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) Nelson Mandela

d) John F. Kennedy

16. Kopi, a traditional, highly caffeinated black coffee sometimes served with milk and sugar, is the national drink of which country?

a) Algeria

b) Singapore

c) Ivory Coast

d) Taiwan

17. How many people know the secret recipe of Coca-Cola?

a) 1

b) 2

c) Hundreds

d) It’s a secret

18. Which movie made ‘sweet vermouth on the rocks with a twist’ famous?

a) The Big Lebowski

b) Groundhog Day

c) Cocktail

d) Breakfast at Tiffany’s

19. Why did a beer made by Japan’s Sapporo brewery sell for £85 for a six-pack when it was launched in 2009?

a) The cans were gold-plated

b) It was the world’s strongest beer

c) It was made from barley grown on the International Space Station

d) Japan’s Emperor devised the recipe

20. Where does the term booze come from?

a) It is a derviation of the Dutch verb busen, which means ‘to drink to excess’.

b) It was named after a Philadelphia distiller called Edmund G. Booz

c) It comes from the old German word bausen, meaning ‘to swell’ or ‘inflate’

d) It comes from Dr Johnson’s Dictionary, where rambooze was a ‘drink made of wine, ale, eggs and sugar in winter’.

ANSWERS

1, D. Italy produces up to 51m hectolitres of wine per year, with France closely behind at 47m hectolitres. Spain is third and Chile is 6th after the US and Argentina.

2, C. A measure of spirits in England is 25ml, while in Northern Ireland and the Republic it is 35ml.

3, A. Pepsi was initially called ‘Brad’s Drink’ before being renamed in 1898 and marketed as a potential cure for indigestion, or dyspepsia.

4, C. Turkey’s fiercely strong coffee is made from beans which are roasted in the country, but they are not grown there.

5, B. Which compares surprisingly favourably to a pint of lager, where the calorie count can be anything between 185 and 225 calories.

6, C. It is the largest city in the Champagne region with around 185,000 inhabitants.

7, B. It was a unique formulation using cane sugar produced by America’s smallest bottler in Dublin, Texas, until 2012.

8, A. The word gin is actually derived from juniper, which is jenever in Dutch and genievre in French.

9, D. The 2% that evaporates during maturing is so named because it disappears into thin air.

10, C. The association stipulates water should be at least 60 degrees for “optimum flavour and sensation” but no hotter than 85°C.

11, A. In a survey of 32 countries, Australians admitted to being drunk an average of 27 times in 2020, almost double the global average of 15 times.

12, A. Rivella is a sparkling Swiss drink made from milk whey; Passaia is a passion fruit soft drink; Gazzosa is a soft drink most popularly sold in lemon and blueberry flavours and Flauder is a soda combining elderberries and lemon balm.

13, C. In Douglas Adams’ novel, the Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster was invented by Zaphod Beeblebrox, a man with two heads.

14, B. Three years is the legal requirement.

15, A.

16, B. It’s also known as Nanyang coffee, which means ‘South Sea’ in Mandarin.

17, D. No one knows, or rather no one’s telling. The myth is that only two people know it at any one time, but given the scale of Coca-Cola’s global operation that would seem virtually impossible.

18, B. The film’s main character Phil Connors, played by Bill Murray, was forced to have the same drink the same way every day in his repetitive nightmare.

19, C. Sapporo Space Barley was one of the world’s most expensive beers when it was launched. Only 250 six-packs were produced and the proceeds went to charity.

20, All four answers may be correct, or at least partly true, as no one is absolutely certain of the derivation.