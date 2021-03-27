A prawn bar in middle of this may seem crazy... but it works

It takes great imagination and confidence to start a business based solely on prawn takeaways, but chef Simon's dishes are sure to catch on

Imagine waking up one day in the middle of lockdown and deciding that the solution to your woes is to sell prawns. Distant, drink-blurred memories of Portuguese beach evenings with grilled sardines, Bangkok street food sellers with sizzling woks, and prawns served in a carton with a wee plastic fork in a Chesapeake seafood shack rise up in your fog-bound brain and somehow merge to create a crazy plan.