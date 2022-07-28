A recipe for success for young chef Ryan Jenkins as he opens new Belfast restaurant Roam

A young Finaghy chef who earned five-star reviews for his Covid lockdown meal collections and deliveries has taken the next culinary step and opened a new permanent restaurant in the city centre, bucking the trend of post-pandemic closures in recent months.

Ryan Jenkins (29) says: “I know only too well that these are difficult and challenging times with so many restaurants shutting their doors, but I am confident and determined that I can succeed with my place which I’m calling Roam.”

The opening of the licensed 38-seater restaurant in Callender Street on the site of the old Bodega pub and diner marks the latest phase of a remarkable journey for Ryan who couldn’t make a bowl of soup eight years ago but who has already been nominated for Ireland’s young chef of the year by a prestigious magazine.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself that all this is happening to me so fast,” says Ryan, who left school at 17 and had 15 different jobs before taking his first tentative steps into a restaurant kitchen.

“A friend of mine offered me work cleaning vegetables in a Lisburn Road restaurant and I thought I would give it a go as much to please my parents as anything else. But to my amazement, I discovered that I enjoyed the environment of a kitchen which I fell in love with and decided I could have a future there,” he says.

“But I never trained as a chef. I picked up what I could from watching other people and from recipe books.”

Slowly but surely Ryan’s responsibilities in the restaurant increased as his skills improved and he was later involved in the setting up of a brunch spot in south Belfast where a friend and colleague was Gemma Austin, who appeared in the Great British Menu TV show and who is now operating the hugely popular Peculiar Tea restaurant in the university area of Belfast.

Ryan says he has no aspirations to follow in Gemma’s TV footsteps, adding: “That’s not really my style.”

It was in 2018 after Ryan decided to run regular Roam pop-up restaurants and utilise social media to spread the gospel about his five-course tasting menus that his reputation really soared.

“We held the pop-ups all over Northern Ireland from Blackstaff Mill to Shortcross Distillery and Deane’s restaurant and they were a massive hit,” says Ryan who responded to the pandemic by introducing collections and deliveries.

“We wanted to keep the brand going and my girlfriend Natasha and I were working flat out to keep producing the boxes with the highest number 160 for a Valentine’s Night”.

Belfast Telegraph food critic Joris Minne is a fan.

“Ryan is hugely impressive as a chef, all the more as he is self-taught,” he says.

“His cooking has a firm fan base and his long running Roam pop-ups always sold out before I ever got a chance to sign up.

“During lockdown I got to eat some of his food and have a chat. He is a real man of passion and when he described how he almost cried when he tasted the beurre blanc by Stevie Toman in Ox, I knew he would go on to great things. Now he has his own gaff, Belfast’s reputation as a culinary capital will be enhanced even further.”

Ryan says his completely renovated restaurant will offer casual dining for lunch and evening meals from Wednesdays to Saturdays using as much local produce as possible.

“We’ll be aiming to be creative and to offer a nice atmosphere,” he adds.

During lockdown, music fan Ryan offered more than just food for his customers.

“I created a link to a Spotify playlist for diners to click on with my choice of music to accompany the meals. I really believe that food and music go hand in hand.

“And the new restaurant will have some music that many people mightn’t have heard before,” says the self-vowed Van Morrison fan who is realistic enough to know that it won’t be a cakewalk for Roam to come home.

“It’s a scary time, especially with the price of energy and food rocketing.

“However, we have 4,500 followers on Instagram and our clientele for the pop-ups and deliveries wasn’t just young people. We’re hoping that the new restaurant will have a similarly good mix of customers.”

Another problem facing restaurants at the moment is recruiting and keeping staff.

But Ryan says: “We’re lucky. Most of the kitchen staff and front of us team who were with us in the pop-ups will be in the new restaurant. And they’re a brilliant bunch of people.”

Ryan admits that Roam has a hard culinary act to follow in Belfast.

“The city has got an astonishing range of places to eat out from the high-end restaurants to more casual dining spots that are turning out great food too.

“The scene is really class and it’s fantastic to be part of it,” adds Ryan who admits that his boyhood sights were on a very different career.

“I wanted to be a footballer, but I was never good enough and after leaving school I had no idea what I was going to do. I never ever imagined that one day I would be opening my own restaurant in the centre of Belfast in a few weeks’ time.”

For more information: www.roambelfast.com